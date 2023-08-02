Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

Helicopter pilot who fatally crashed in Illinois was crop-dusting prior to his death

Wreckage was found in an IL cornfield under overhead power lines

Associated Press
A pilot killed when a helicopter crashed in rural southern Illinois was crop-dusting at the time, authorities say.

Donald L. Pruett, 41, of Mount Vernon was pronounced dead at the scene Monday afternoon by Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger.

Pruett was the sole occupant of the helicopter.

The crash occurred in a remote farm area, Styninger said. The wreckage was found in a cornfield under overhead power lines, the coroner said. It was unclear if the helicopter struck the power lines.

Illinois Fox News graphic

An Illinois farmer was killed in a helicopter crash on July 31, 2023. The pilot was crop dusting when he crashed the helicopter. (Fox News)

The cause of death appeared to be blunt force trauma pending an autopsy, Styninger said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter was a Bell UH-1H "Huey."

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Oakdale is about 45 miles southeast of St. Louis, Missouri.