Crime
Illinois couple charged with luring Chicago man found dead, partially naked on side of road

Alberto Luces 45, and Yessenia Bradford, 50, allegedly lured the victim into their van and beat and strangled him, Illinois authorities said

Louis Casiano
A Chicago-area couple has been charged with killing a man found partially naked on the side of a road.

Alberto Luces 45, and Yessenia Bradford, 50, both of Bradford, have each been charged with the first-degree murder of 31-year-old Guinac Chaj in July 2021, according to a statement from Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart.

Chaj was found dead around 2:30 a.m. on July 11, 2021, after motorists reported someone on the side of a road. He was naked from the waist down and not breathing. 

Alberto Luces, 45, and Yessenia Bradford, 50, allegedly killed a man found partially naked on the side of a road.  (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities later learned that Luces and Bradford had dined with Chaj on July 10 at a restaurant. 

They then allegedly lured him to their van where he was beaten and strangled

Chaj's body was dumped in the area of Central Avenue and 177th Street in unincorporated Bremen Township, and the couple returned home, authorities said. 

Both were arrested Thursday. 

