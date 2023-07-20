Illinois carnival ride seized in criminal probe after 10-year-old boy thrown from seat, seriously injured

A carnival ride in Illinois has been seized as part of an ongoing criminal investigation after a 10-year-old boy was thrown from his seat and seriously injured over the weekend, authorities said Wednesday.

Police in Antioch obtained a search warrant and secured possession of the Moby Dick carnival ride after the Illinois Department of Labor finished inspecting the attraction following Sunday’s incident at the Taste of Antioch carnival, Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said in a news release.

"The outcome of this week’s inspections of the ride necessitated us to immediately secure it as evidence as part of the criminal investigation," Guttschow said.

Guttschow said the investigation by village police and the state's labor department aims "to determine if any criminally reckless or negligent acts may have contributed to the accident."

The Moby Dick ride, owned and has been operated by All Around Amusement of Lockport, Illinois, was inspected this year and given a state permit, according to police.

The boy was riding the Moby Dick attraction around 2:40 p.m. when he was thrown. The ride locks people in at the shoulders and then goes up and down as its speed increases.

The boy was airlifted to a Chicago hospital with injuries that include multiple facial fractures and a significant leg injury, Antioch police said Monday.

The child has undergone at least one surgery since the accident, FOX32 Chicago reported.

Police said no further public updates on his condition will be released out of respect for the family’s privacy.

"His road to recovery will take a significant amount of time, and we wish for the family to focus on his well-being, which is all of our utmost concern," police said.

The Antioch community has since rallied around the 10-year-old and his family, with the local Antioch Pizza Shop donating all profits from Wednesday to them.

Other local businesses have followed suit, with Family Heirloom Antiques in Antioch and The Latte Café and Bakery also donating a portion of proceeds from sales to the boy and his family.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.