Illegal-smuggling coyotes now advertising at Canada border amid Trump migrant crackdown: report

Canadian traffickers are advertising an alleged human smuggling operation for illegals looking to enter the U.S. across the northern border openly on TikTok, according to a new report.

"cad to usa," reads a screenshot of a message from user @helper4731. ‘dm me.’

The account and several others like it were no longer accessible Monday. The legitimacy of the advertisements could not immediately be confirmed.

"The danger is they're gonna go where we're not," Rep. Ryan Zinke, a Montana Republican and chairman of the Northern Border Security Caucus, told Fox News. "The northern border has had hundreds of crossings from people on the terrorist watch list."

Driving east to west along the border in Montana alone takes 10 hours, he said, and most of the territory is unprotected.

"[There's] a lot of border and a lot of distance between officers," he said.

The New York Post uncovered at least a half-dozen northern coyote advertisers, primarily targeting illegals from India, who are often wealthier than South American migrants. The accounts allegedly advertise "safe," same-day crossings for $4,000 or more.

Of nearly 1.8 million single adults from India encountered by Border Patrol agents last year, just over 150,000 of them came into the U.S. from Canada, according to government data.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a New York Republican, is calling on the Justice Department to investigate TikTok and other apps linked to the trafficking.

While the vast majority of illegal crossings happen at the southern border, officials have been warning for years that the northern line has seen an increase.

TikTok, the Chinese-owned app, has been used by illegal immigrants and coyotes to generate revenue for years.

Leonel Moreno, an illegal alien from Venezuela, bragged about making $1,000 a week on the platform for posting videos encouraging his compatriots to take over vacant homes by squatting in them and mocking U.S. taxpayers. A judge finally ordered his deportation after he missed Immigration and Customs Enforcement check-ins last year.

And back in 2023, the BBC found that hundreds of videos on TikTok, YouTube and WhatsApp were advertising similar services for migrants hoping to cross into the U.S. from Mexico after the Biden-Harris administration allowed Title 42 to expire.

"Business is booming," the outlet reported.

Since President Donald Trump's second term began in late January, highlighted by a nationwide crackdown on criminal aliens, illegal crossings at the southern border have plummeted.

As of last week, the daily average of known getaways was down by 93%.