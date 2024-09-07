Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Illegal migrant arrested, accused of rape after being released by Massachusetts court: ICE

Castro-Alvarado 'posed a significant threat' to community after being released from custody

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
A 28-year-old "gotaway" migrant has been arrested and charged with rape after he was previously released by a state court, despite his violent rap sheet.

In a Friday statement from the Boston, Massachusetts, field office, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of Jorge Luis Castro-Alvarado. He was arrested in Lynn, Massachusetts, on August 1.

ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston branch said that the migrant "unlawfully entered the United States before making his way to Massachusetts and allegedly victimizing a resident here." The Guatemalan immigrant had entered the U.S. without being inspected, admitted or paroled, ICE says. 

Officials are still determining exactly when and where Castro-Alvarado first entered American soil. In February, ERO Boston lodged an immigration detainer against Castro-Alvarado after he was arrested for assault and battery on a family or household member.

MIGRANTS FORM 'CONSTELLATION' OF TENTS OUTSIDE OF MEGA SHELTER IN NEW YORK CITY: REPORT

Split image of DHS logo and Jorge Luis Castro-Alvarado

Jorge Luis Castro-Alvarado, 28, was recently arrested by ICE. (iStock / ICE)

The migrant had later been convicted of the assault and battery charge, and was sentenced to eighteen months in prison. The Lynn District Court later lowered the prison sentence to six months.

According to ICE, the Essex County Superior Court arraigned Castro-Alvarado for two counts of rape and indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 years old in April. In defiance of ICE's detainer, the court later released the suspect on bail without notifying immigration officials.

NYC SECURES $106M IN FEDERAL FUNDING FOR REIMBURSEMENT OF MIGRANT COSTS AFTER MONTHS OF DELAYS

Essex County Superior Court

Immigration authorities say that Essex County Superior Court released the suspect, despite a detainer on him. (Google Maps)

"The Essex County Superior Court released Castro from custody on bail without notification to ERO Boston despite an active immigration detainer in place," ICE's reported. "The court placed several conditions on Castro’s bail, including a GPS electronic monitoring requirement before releasing him back into the community."

"Castro posed a significant threat to the members of our community," ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons said in a statement.  "ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by apprehending and removing noncitizen threats to our New England neighborhoods."

Essex County Sheriff's Office

The Essex County Sheriff's Office had arrested the suspect and charged him with rape and assault. (Google Maps)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Essex County Superior Court for comment, but has not heard back.

Andrea Margolis is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.