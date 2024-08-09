Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Migrants form 'constellation' of tents outside of mega shelter in New York City: report

The City reported further that 'around 20 tents dotted the East River bank, while other migrants huddled under tarps using black trash bags as blankets'

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
Migrants were ejected from an island mega shelter in New York and set up a "constellation of tents" of encampments outside of it, according to a report.

Many of the encampment dwellers spoke with The City about why they ended up there. The City reported that they were ejected from the Randall’s Island shelter after their 30-day living term expired. Not far away from a mega shelter is a growing encampment that houses "thousands of adult migrants." 

The encampment reportedly grew in recent months. 

"We don’t have anywhere else to go," Guillermo Contreras told The City.

Tents, signs

New York University students set up an encampment in solidarity with Gaza as police stand guard on April 26, 2024, in New York City. A previous encampment was dismantled by NYPD and in a compromise with administrators, students took down tents but continued to occupy the public space as a solidarity encampment.  (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

NYC SECURES $106M IN FEDERAL FUNDING FOR REIMBURSEMENT OF MIGRANT COSTS AFTER MONTHS OF DELAYS

"We’re here, awaiting what comes, because where are we going to run to," Guillermo added.

The City reported further that "around 20 tents dotted the East River bank, while other migrants huddled under tarps using black trash bags as blankets."

"Those without tents spent nights sleeping on inflatable air mattresses, camping mats or cardboard," The City reported.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced in March that the city would impose restrictions on its "right to shelter" policy. The policy, which mandated a bed be provided for any individual who requires it, would be shortened to a 30-day stay.

New York Mayor Eric Adams speaking

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been questioning the city's right to shelter mandate (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Following the 30-day window, the city can refuse individuals' re-entry into the system, "unless the individual has demonstrated they have some sort of extenuating circumstance necessitating a short additional amount of time in shelter, or have received a reasonable accommodation due to a disability," according to Adams' office.

NEW YORKERS RAIL ON LOSING BATTLE AGAINST CRIME AFTER GOV. HOCHUL DISPATCHES NATIONAL GUARD

The living conditions appear to be harsh under adverse weather conditions. Many of the migrants described that the rain wets their tents and clothes. 

Stefano Pachon Romero, a 24-year-old speaking in Spanish, told The City that he’s been sick living outdoors.

"I’ve gone through the cold, the heat, I’ve gotten so sick," Romero said.

Romero’s 30 days expired living in the shelter, forcing him to live in a park for five months. Romero tried to get back to the shelter after his 30 days ran out, but was denied access.

Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande at the southern border

Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for processing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

"I would love to have shelter, on Randall’s Island on a little cot, wherever it is," Romero said.

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.

