Migrants form 'constellation' of tents outside of mega shelter in New York City: report

Migrants were ejected from an island mega shelter in New York and set up a "constellation of tents" of encampments outside of it, according to a report.

Many of the encampment dwellers spoke with The City about why they ended up there. The City reported that they were ejected from the Randall’s Island shelter after their 30-day living term expired. Not far away from a mega shelter is a growing encampment that houses "thousands of adult migrants."

The encampment reportedly grew in recent months.

"We don’t have anywhere else to go," Guillermo Contreras told The City.

"We’re here, awaiting what comes, because where are we going to run to," Guillermo added.

The City reported further that "around 20 tents dotted the East River bank, while other migrants huddled under tarps using black trash bags as blankets."

"Those without tents spent nights sleeping on inflatable air mattresses, camping mats or cardboard," The City reported.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced in March that the city would impose restrictions on its "right to shelter" policy. The policy, which mandated a bed be provided for any individual who requires it, would be shortened to a 30-day stay.

Following the 30-day window, the city can refuse individuals' re-entry into the system, "unless the individual has demonstrated they have some sort of extenuating circumstance necessitating a short additional amount of time in shelter, or have received a reasonable accommodation due to a disability," according to Adams' office.

The living conditions appear to be harsh under adverse weather conditions. Many of the migrants described that the rain wets their tents and clothes.

Stefano Pachon Romero, a 24-year-old speaking in Spanish, told The City that he’s been sick living outdoors.

"I’ve gone through the cold, the heat, I’ve gotten so sick," Romero said.

Romero’s 30 days expired living in the shelter, forcing him to live in a park for five months. Romero tried to get back to the shelter after his 30 days ran out, but was denied access.

"I would love to have shelter, on Randall’s Island on a little cot, wherever it is," Romero said.

