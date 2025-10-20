Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

U.S.

Illegal immigrant allegedly causes fatal semi-truck crash on highway, killing driver: officials

Broko Stankovic charged with felony reckless homicide after semi-truck collision kills 54-year-old driver

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An illegal immigrant in Indiana was arrested after he allegedly caused a fatal semi-truck crash, according to officials.

The Portage Police Department said Broko Stankovic was driving on U.S. Highway 20 in Indiana on Wednesday when traffic came to a stop due to a Ram Sprinter turning near Douglas Drive, but the suspect didn't appear to slow down in his semi-truck, according to FOX 32.

Officials said Stankovic attempted to make a hard evasive left turn when he entered opposite traffic and hit a Subaru Crosstrek.

The semi-truck jackknifed as a result and hit the Ram Sprinter, which was pushed into a road sign. Police said the 54-year-old driver of the Subaru died at the scene.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ACCUSED OF KILLING 3 IN FLORIDA HIGHWAY CRASH CROSSED BORDER INTO CALIFORNIA IN 2018: DHS

Broko Stankovic booking picture

Police said Broko Stankovic caused the crash. (Portage County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said Stankovic possessed a suspended Illinois CDL, which was a family member's, but didn't have a valid CDL himself. His company wasn't registered with the Department of Transportation, they added.

FLORIDA AG ISSUES SUBPOENAS TO TRUCKING COMPANY THAT EMPLOYED ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CHARGED IN FATAL CRASH

Google Maps street view of where the crash happened.

The Portage Police Department said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 20 near Douglas Drive. (Google Maps)

Stankovic's immigration status caused ICE to put a detainer on him as he was being taken to the Porter County Jail.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Portage police cruisers

The Portage Police Department said Broko Stankovic was driving on U.S. Highway 20 in Indiana when he caused the fatal crash. (Portage Police Department)

He was charged with felony reckless homicide and felony criminal recklessness resulting in death.

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE for more information.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
Close modal

Continue