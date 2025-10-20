Illegal immigrant allegedly causes fatal semi-truck crash on highway, killing driver: officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An illegal immigrant in Indiana was arrested after he allegedly caused a fatal semi-truck crash, according to officials.

The Portage Police Department said Broko Stankovic was driving on U.S. Highway 20 in Indiana on Wednesday when traffic came to a stop due to a Ram Sprinter turning near Douglas Drive, but the suspect didn't appear to slow down in his semi-truck, according to FOX 32.

Officials said Stankovic attempted to make a hard evasive left turn when he entered opposite traffic and hit a Subaru Crosstrek.

The semi-truck jackknifed as a result and hit the Ram Sprinter, which was pushed into a road sign. Police said the 54-year-old driver of the Subaru died at the scene.

Officials said Stankovic possessed a suspended Illinois CDL, which was a family member's, but didn't have a valid CDL himself. His company wasn't registered with the Department of Transportation, they added.

Stankovic's immigration status caused ICE to put a detainer on him as he was being taken to the Porter County Jail.

He was charged with felony reckless homicide and felony criminal recklessness resulting in death.

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE for more information.