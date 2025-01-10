Sen Ernst renews push for bill ending illegal immigration ‘loophole’ as Congress takes action

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, is reintroducing legislation that would require federal authorities to take into custody illegal immigrants charged with killing someone, closing what she says is a "loophole" in federal law as the Senate moves forward on a number of bills cracking down on illegal immigration.

Ernst is reviving an effort to pass "Sarah’s Law." It is named after Sarah Root, a 21-year-old Iowa woman killed by a drunken driver in the U.S. illegally. The suspect, Edwin Mejia, posted bond and ultimately escaped from facing a court.

Fox previously reported that he had been charged with motor vehicle homicide in 2016, but he posted bond and ICE did not file a detainer against him – a request that he be transferred into ICE custody on release.

SENATE DEMS TO JOIN REPUBLICANS TO ADVANCE ANTI-ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION BILL NAMED AFTER LAKEN RILEY

The bill would require ICE to take into custody illegal immigrants who are arrested and charged with causing the death or serious injury of another. It also requires that upon encountering an illegal immigrant subject to mandatory detention, ICE must make reasonable efforts to identify victims and inform their families.

Ernst’s push for the law to be passed comes at a time when illegal immigration has emerged as a top priority for the Senate, and some Democrats appear open to laws increasing ICE enforcement.

LAKEN RILEY ACT PASSES HOUSE WITH 48 DEMS, ALL REPUBLICANS

Last week, a dozen Senate Democrats voted to advance the Laken Riley Act to full debate in the upper chamber. That bill, named after a Georgia nursing student killed last year by a Venezuelan illegal immigrant, would require ICE to detain illegal immigrants who commit theft-related crimes. It passed the House with the support of all Republicans and 48 Democrats.

"Whether it is Iowan Sarah Root or Laken Riley, too many innocent Americans have fallen victim to illegal immigrants in this country," Ernst said in a statement. "The true tragedy of crimes committed by illegal immigrants is that every single one of them is preventable. My Sarah’s Law will build upon the Laken Riley Act and close another loophole to prevent another American life from being cut short."

Lawmakers are also introducing the SAVE Act, which aims to crack down on noncitizen voting in federal elections, in both chambers. The efforts come after illegal immigration and border security were key issues in the 2024 elections, which delivered a Republican House and Senate while also returning President-elect Trump to the White House.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other lawmakers are introducing legislation to reinstate the Remain-in-Mexico policy, which kept migrants in Mexico for the duration of their asylum hearings.

Fox News' Liz Elkind contributed to this report.