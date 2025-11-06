ICE officer seriously injured after illegal immigrant assault, using metal coffee cup

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer was seriously injured Monday in Houston while arresting a Salvadoran national on charges of violent crimes, according to officials.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement that the officer was struck in the face with a metal coffee cup by twice-deported Leonel Perez Rodriguez.

ICE ARRESTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ARMED WITH KNIFE, CRACK PIPE IN HOUSTON PARKING LOT

The ICE officer allegedly suffered injuries including severe burns and a deep laceration on his face which needed 13 stitches.

The incident happened when ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers tried to detain Rodriguez, 33, after his most recent reentry into the U.S.

Authorities said Rodriguez has since been referred for federal prosecution for illegal reentry and assaulting a federal officer.

ICE NABS 3-TIME DEPORTED ILLEGAL ALIEN CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING A POLICE OFFICER: 'GOOD RIDDANCE'

Per the release, Rodriguez’s criminal record includes a conviction for sexual assault of a child under 17, multiple DUIs and repeated illegal entries into the U.S.

He was deported in 2013 and again in 2020 after serving prison time for his offenses.

"This young officer’s life has forever been altered as a result of the continued hyper-politicization of routine law enforcement activities and spread of misinformation by the media, NGOs, and other groups opposed to immigration enforcement," said Bret Bradford, ICE’s Houston Field Office Director.

ICE ARRESTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ARMED WITH KNIFE, CRACK PIPE IN HOUSTON PARKING LOT

"By focusing on our officers and spreading false propaganda about how we accomplish our mission, they are emboldening dangerous illegal aliens like this child predator to physically resist arrest. This insanity has to stop before anyone else gets hurt."

The assault comes as ICE moves forward with its operations nationwide amid what DHS officials have called "the Democrats’ longest government shutdown in American history."

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin praised ICE personnel Thursday for maintaining operations under challenging conditions.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The shutdown has not stopped ICE from protecting American communities," she said in a statement.

"Seventy percent of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of crimes in the United States. Our officers remain committed to keeping the nation safe, regardless of political obstacles."