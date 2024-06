An illegal immigrant from Turkey is accused of raping a 15-year-old New York girl in his car after threatening to beat her with a pipe, according to local reports.

Sakir Akkan, 21, forced the girl into his green Toyota Prius on May 14 but was not captured until June 18, the Albany Times-Union reported.

Border Patrol agents arrested him in November 2023 at the U.S.-Mexico border in California and released him into the interior, according to the paper. Then he obtained a New Jersey driver's license and a car and settled in Troy, New York.

According to an incident report obtained by Fox News, Akkan coerced the girl into his backseat with a pipe, removed her clothes and raped her there despite her attempts to push him away.

Akkan was being held in an Albany jail without bail. He is due back in court Thursday afternoon.

Court records show Akkan had been stopped in another jurisdiction for an alleged traffic violation 12 days before his arrest.

He has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree rape charge.

The news comes on the heels of a number of high-profile attacks on women and young girls by illegal immigrants around the country.

Houston police have accused two illegals there of abducting a 12-year-old girl, taking off her clothes and strangling her to death before dumping her body in a bayou under a bridge. Another illegal allegedly attacked two 13-year-olds in New York City, tied them together by the wrists and raped one of them. Police in Missouri arrested five illegal immigrants who they found driving around with a missing Indiana 14-year-old in their SUV.

Victor Martinez Hernandez , 23, faces charges of first-degree murder and rape after police allege he attacked Rachel Morin, 37, on a trail in Bel Air, Maryland, on Aug. 5, 2023. He entered the U.S. illegally in February 2023, according to authorities. The following month, a woman and her 9-year-old daughter were attacked in a home invasion in Los Angeles.

In a recent New York Post op-ed, former New York Lt. Gov. Betsy McCaughey wrote that the Biden administration's failure to secure the southern border has led to a "femicide" plague across the United States.

"Women are being victimized by migrants, bringing ‘femicide’ to your neighborhood," she warned.

Attacks on women are already a known problem across Latin America, she wrote, with evidence lining migration routes from South America to the U.S. border with Mexico.

