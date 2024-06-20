lllegal immigrants charged with kidnapping Indiana teen

Five illegal immigrants were arrested in Missouri early Monday for allegedly kidnapping a teen girl in Indiana.

Officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol were alerted around 2 a.m. June 17 that a 14-year-old girl was reported missing in Cass County, Indiana.

The girl’s father had witnessed the girl enter a vehicle later determined to be a black Dodge Durango with an unknown registration, according to court documents. The father reported the incident to the Logansport Police Department.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office notified troopers that the missing girl’s cell phone had pinged from the suspects’ vehicle with a Texas registration as it was traveling westbound on U.S. 36 near Hannibal, Missouri.

A Missouri state trooper spotted an SUV that matched the description of the vehicle a short while later and initiated a stop. The trooper found the girl in the back of the SUV, and she identified herself as the teen who was missing. Authorities found no evidence of sexual assault.

All five men in the car were arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail. The suspects are as follows: Marlon Aguilar, 44, of Honduras; Arturo Eustaquio, 41, of Mexico; Noe Guzman Hernandez, 24, of Mexico; Daniel Ruiz Lopez, 19, of Mexico; and Carlos Funez, 56, of Honduras.

Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to Fox News Digital that the men are all in the country illegally. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has issued a detainer for the five men.

All men remain in custody without bail on a charge of felony kidnapping.