Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Idaho
Published

Idaho wildfire explodes to over 26,000 acres, forces evacuations

Ross Fork Fire scorching central Idaho

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A wildfire in Idaho exploded to over 26,000 acres as of Tuesday night and has forced evacuations of nearby neighborhoods, officials said.

The Ross Fork Fire has scorched central Idaho since lightning first sparked the blaze on Aug. 14. The wildfire was 2% contained as of Tuesday night.

Over the holiday weekend, hot, dry weather and winds pushed the flames along slopes at the base of the Sawtooth Mountain Range near Alturas Lake, a popular spot for campers, boaters and hikers. 

The fire grew from 5,500 acres on Friday to 15,000 acres on Monday before ballooning to 26,020 acres on Tuesday night.

MORE TASK FORCES ARRIVE TO FIGHT OREGON WILDFIRE

Air support flew over Alturas Lake where the fire continued to spread on Tuesday.

Air support flew over Alturas Lake where the fire continued to spread on Tuesday. (Blaine County Sheriff’s Office )

The fire is also threatening homes in Smiley Creek, an old mining town with few year-round residents but many part-time homeowners and summer visitors.

Evacuation orders remained in place for Smiley Creek and Alturas Lake, KIVI-TV reported. 

At least two buildings near Smiley Creek burned, but it wasn’t immediately known if they were homes, cabins or outbuildings. The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office was warning people not to go into the area to check on their property.

In this photo taken on Sunday, black smoke billows across the sky near the Ross Fork Fire in Idaho.

In this photo taken on Sunday, black smoke billows across the sky near the Ross Fork Fire in Idaho. (Blaine County Sheriff’s Office )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Air conditions near Smiley Creek and Sun Valley were considered hazardous and the sheriff's office urged residents and visitors to avoid outside activity if possible. 

About 175 firefighters were battling the blaze, with fire officials working to add reinforcements to the team, Sawtooth National Forest spokesperson Elizabeth Wharton told The Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.