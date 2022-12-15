Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime
Published

Idaho murders: Xana Kernodle's family announces scholarship in her honor

There have been no arrests in the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz , Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier expounds on white Hyundai police are seeking in student murder mystery Video

Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier expounds on white Hyundai police are seeking in student murder mystery

More than a month after four students were attacked in their sleep at an off-campus rental home near the University of Idaho, police are still looking to speak with the occupant or occupants of a car spotted near the crime scene.

MOSCOW, Idaho –  The family of a University of Idaho student who was killed in a shocking home invasion attack alongside her boyfriend and two roommates has announced an endowed scholarship in her honor.

"We have started a memorial endowment in Xana's name to honor her memory and keep her legacy alive," her cousin, Sheldon Kernodle, told Fox News Digital Thursday. "The Xana Kernodle Scholarship Endowment is a permanent endowment, created in partnership with the University of Idaho Foundation, that will support and fund scholarships year after year for University of Idaho students. 

He said the family would be contributing funds and matching donations.

"In order to create awareness and raise as much money as possible in Xana's name, the Kernodle Family will be matching dollar-for-dollar donations up to $10,000," he added. "We are asking anyone who is willing and able to donate any amount they are comfortable with. Please know that no donation is too small."

IDAHO MURDERS: POLICE RUNNING DOWN LIST OF 22K HYUNDAIS, SEEK ‘ANYTHING ABNORMAL’ IN FRAT PARTY TIMELINE

Xana Kernodle in an undated photo.

Xana Kernodle in an undated photo. (Instagram @xanakernodle)

And endowed scholarship is a "gift that keeps on giving," according to US Bank. The funds are invested, and interest is used to pay for student scholarships every semester.

"We sincerely thank you in advance from the bottom of our hearts," he said. "At the very least, we hope to create some good out of such a terrible and heartbreaking situation."

A Twitter thread includes details on how to donate.

Kernodle was a marketing major and member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

The 20-year-old, her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, also 20, and 21-year-old roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, were attacked between 3 and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, according to Moscow police. The coroner ruled their deaths homicide by stabbing.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, along with the women's two other roommates in Kaylee Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the slayings.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, along with the women's two other roommates in Kaylee Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the slayings. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

The three young women lived together in a rental house just a few steps off campus. Chapin lived a short walk away and was staying over.

Police have so far announced no suspects or arrests.

IDAHO MURDERS: SLAIN UNIVERSITY STUDENTS' NEIGHBOR SAYS FRONT DOOR LEFT WIDE OPEN AFTER ATTACKS

Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle in an undated photo.

Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle in an undated photo. (Instagram/ @xanakernodle)

The Sigma Chi fraternity, of which Chapin was a member, has also created a memorial scholarship.

And Goncalves' parents have supported a pair of online fundraisers aiming to raise reward money to offer in exchange for information that cracks the case.

Investigators say they are seeking information on a white 2011 to 2013 Hyundai Elantra spotted in the area near the time of the slayings and ask anyone with information to contact investigators by phone or email. Digital media evidence, like photos or videos, can be submitted to the FBI at fbi.gov/moscowidaho.

IDAHO MURDERS: COPS TAKE HOURS OF VIDEO FROM GAS STATION AFTER CLERK SPOTS WHITE CAR ON NIGHT OF STABBINGS

A cellphone photo of a computer screen showing a white car on Highway 8 in Moscow, Idaho, around 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 13, according to a clerk who found it while reviewing security footage.

A cellphone photo of a computer screen showing a white car on Highway 8 in Moscow, Idaho, around 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 13, according to a clerk who found it while reviewing security footage. (Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police have been looking at surveillance video taken within the immediate area of the crime scene and are asking for any images from outside the radius that may include information relevant to the case. 

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports