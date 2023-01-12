Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Idaho
Published

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger will challenge evidence, lawyer says

Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz , Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Bryan Kohberger appears in Latah County Court Video

Bryan Kohberger appears in Latah County Court

Bryan Kohberger appears in Latah County Court on January 12, 2023. Kohberger is charged with murdering four University of Idaho students in November.

Bryan Kohberger returned to an Idaho courtroom Thursday and said through his attorney that he plans to challenge the evidence against him at a preliminary hearing.

Kohberger, 28, wearing an orange jail-issue jumpsuit, had a slouch in his walk as he entered the Latah County courtroom one week after he was ordered held without bond for the murders of four University of Idaho students.

The 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing.

Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall explained to Kohberger that he was only waiving his right to have the hearing within 14 days.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO STUDENT STABBINGS TIMELINE

Bryan Kohberger, with small cuts visible on his face, listens during a status hearing in Moscow, Idaho January 12. The accused murderer waived his right to a quick preliminary hearing and will appear in court again on June 26.  

Bryan Kohberger, with small cuts visible on his face, listens during a status hearing in Moscow, Idaho January 12. The accused murderer waived his right to a quick preliminary hearing and will appear in court again on June 26.   (Kai Eiselein/Pool/New York Post)

"Do you understand?" she asked.

"Yes," he said, as he leaned forward on his elbows. It was one of several questions he answered from his seat, where he appeared to have several cuts on his cheek.

A deputy who answered the phone at the Latah County Jail, where Kohberger is being held without bail, said he was not authorized to comment on the nature of the prisoner's injuries.

IDAHO MURDER: VETERAN DEFENSE ATTORNEY LAYS OUT CASE BRYAN KOHBERGER TEAM COULD MAKE, ‘HOLES’ IN AFFIDAVIT

Kootenai County Public Defender Anne Taylor reasoned that waiving the 14-day deadline would give her more time to review the evidence obtained through discovery, which she filed a request for on Jan. 10, according to court records.

Bill Thompson, the Latah County prosecutor, said he had no objections to pushing back the proceeding.

Bryan Kohberger appears in court on January 12, 2023.

Bryan Kohberger appears in court on January 12, 2023. (POOL)

The judge scheduled the preliminary hearing for June 26 at 9 a.m. which is expected to last five days.

Both sides are expected to call witnesses and present evidence. The judge will decide whether there is enough probable cause for the case to advance to district court.

The brief proceeding in front of a packed courtroom lasted less than 10 minutes.

IDAHO MURDER VICTIMS' ROOMMATE HEARD CRYING, SAW MAN IN MASK NIGHT OF KILLINGS: COURT DOCS

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge for the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. 

The victims of Nov. 13 University of Idaho massacre. 

The victims of Nov. 13 University of Idaho massacre.  (Instagram @xanakernodle / @maddiemogen / @kayleegoncalves)

The three young women lived in the home with two other housemates — including one whom police say witnessed a masked man with "bushy eyebrows" flee at around 4 a.m. after the killings. Chapin was staying the night.

The Washington State University doctoral student had been stalking the King Road home for weeks, according to a probable cause affidavit

His cellphone pinged near the house at least 12 times before the murders and once the morning after. 

Bryan Kohberger appears in court on January 12, 2023, beside his attorney Anne Taylor.

Bryan Kohberger appears in court on January 12, 2023, beside his attorney Anne Taylor. (POOL)

He lived in campus housing in Pullman, Washington, just eight miles from the property.

It took investigators nearly seven weeks to identify and track down Kohberger at his parent's home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, where he was arrested Dec. 30.

The accused mass murderer left a Ka-Bar knife sheath next to Mogen's body, which had his DNA on the button snap, the affidavit says.

The King Road where four University of Idaho students were murdered.

The King Road where four University of Idaho students were murdered. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

The court has issued a gag order barring attorneys and investigators from commenting on the case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several search warrants in Washington and Pennsylvania have also been sealed temporarily. More information is expected to emerge as the case plays out in court.

Kohberger could face the death penalty if convicted on any of the murder charge.

Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports