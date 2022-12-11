Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime
Published

Idaho murders: Police say they're getting 'good tips' 4 weeks in despite lack of reward and suspect

Anyone with information on the University of Idaho murders is asked to call the tip line at 208-883-7180

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Moscow, Idaho police using digital data to debunk ‘rumors’: Nancy Grace Video

Moscow, Idaho police using digital data to debunk ‘rumors’: Nancy Grace

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace provides analysis of the latest news emerging from the Idaho murders case as the Moscow police department urges the public to ‘stay vigilant’ in the investigation.

MOSCOW, Idaho – The killer of four University of Idaho students who attacked them in their beds last month remains at large four weeks after a group of classmates called 911.

Police in Moscow, Idaho, say Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, were killed in a rental house on King Road just steps off campus between 3 and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Police have not publicly named any suspects or persons of interest – but they say they're getting "good tips and leads" despite a lack of a reward offered in the case. Especially after they released new details Wednesday when they asked the public for help finding the occupant or occupants of a white 2011 to 2013 Hyundai Elantra seen near the victims' home around the time of the slayings.

Police say anyone in the Elantra may have "critical information to share" in the case. 

IDAHO POLICE WARN OF ‘CRIMINAL CHARGES’ FOR WEB SLEUTHS ENGAGED IN ‘HARASSING’ AMID ‘MISINFORMATION’

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, along with the women's two other roommates in Kaylee Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the slayings.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, along with the women's two other roommates in Kaylee Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the slayings. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

When asked why not and whether one was in the works, police spokeswoman Robbie Johnson said police were already working through a steady supply of information regarding the quadruple homicide.

"Investigators continue to get good tips and leads and are focusing on those at this time," she told Fox News Digital.

IDAHO MURDERS: SLAIN UNIVERSITY STUDENTS' NEIGHBOR SAYS FRONT DOOR LEFT WIDE OPEN AFTER ATTACKS

In fact, after announcing they were looking for information on the Elantra, police said they received so many calls they asked the FBI to handle them.

Moscow, Idaho detectives are interested in speaking with the occupant(s) of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, with an unknown license plate in relation to the investigation of a quadruple homicide on November 13, 2022. This image is not the car in question, it is just for reference. 

Moscow, Idaho detectives are interested in speaking with the occupant(s) of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, with an unknown license plate in relation to the investigation of a quadruple homicide on November 13, 2022. This image is not the car in question, it is just for reference.  (Moscow PD)

"The global call center has the resources to take those calls, categorize them, and send them on to investigators, so they can utilize those tips in the investigation," the Moscow Police Department said Thursday. 

WATCH: Moscow, Idaho, Police Chief James Fry speaks on their hunt for a white vehicle

Moscow, Idaho Police Chief James Fry speaks on their hunt for a white vehicle Video

IDAHO MURDERS: POLICE RECEIVE ‘AMAZING’ NUMBER OF TIPS RELATED TO MYSTERY CAR SPOTTED NEAR CRIME SCENE

Beyond that, details are scarce — but by now, police likely are quietly making progress behind closed doors, according to Joe Giacalone, a John Jay College of Criminal Justice professor and former NYPD sergeant.

Yet a reward can incentivize people to come forward with information unavailable to investigators at the crime scene or through other forensic efforts.

PHOTO GALLERY

  • University of Idaho victims Madeline Mogen, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves
    Image 1 of 9

    The victims of Nov. 13 University of Idaho massacre.  (Instagram @xanakernodle / @maddiemogen / @kayleegoncalves)

  • A photo of the Chapin family
    Image 2 of 9

    In this photo provided by Stacy Chapin, triplets Maizie, left, Ethan, second from left, and Hunter, right, pose with their parents Stacy and Jim Chapin at Priest Lake in northern Idaho in July 2022. Ethan Chapin was one of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death in a home near the Moscow, Idaho campus on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Police are still searching for a suspect in the case. (Stacy Chapin via AP)

  • Madison Mogen
    Image 3 of 9

    Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were students at the University of Idaho who were found dead in their off-campus housing. (Jessie Frost Photography)

  • A split photo of the deceased students.
    Image 4 of 9

    University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.  (Jazzmin Kernodle via AP/Instagram/ @kayleegoncalves)

  • A photo of Ethan Chapin
    Image 5 of 9

    In this photo provided by Stacy Chapin, Ethan Chapin surfs on Priest Lake in northern Idaho in this family snapshot from July 2022. Chapin was one of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death in a home near the Moscow, Idaho campus on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.  (Stacy Chapin via AP)

  • Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle
    Image 6 of 9

    Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle appeared to be in a relationship based on their social media presences. (Instagram/ @xanakernodle)

  • University of Idaho student memorial after several were left dead
    Image 7 of 9

    Flowers and stuffed animals are left at the entrance to the University of Idaho on Monday, November 14, 2022. Four students were killed over the weekend in an apparent quadruple homicide. The victims are Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

  • University of Idaho victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves
    Image 8 of 9

    University of Idaho victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were close friends. (Instagram/ @kayleegoncalves)

  • Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves
    Image 9 of 9

    Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves shared multiple photos together on social media. (Instagram/ @kayleegoncalves)

"The idea behind the reward is putting it out initially because you're looking for somebody specific, who came home for the holidays and who might have had some bruises or cuts or some other thing," he told Fox News Digital. "The uncle who doesn't like everybody is sitting at the Thanksgiving table and looking at the kid saying, ‘Something’s wrong here.'"

IDAHO MURDERS: CONVICTED KILLER ARRESTED A MILE FROM UNIVERSITY STABBINGS

The Moscow, Idaho Police Department.

The Moscow, Idaho Police Department. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Pat Diaz, a private investigator and former Miami-Dade homicide detective worked a high-profile child murder in the 1990s that resulted in an arrest and conviction after one such tip came in.

"One lucky lead, with all these sleuths out there, is gonna help you solve the case," he told Fox News Digital. 

Months after Jimmy Ryce was abducted on his way home from school in 1995, his landlady and employer grew suspicious that he’d stolen from her. When she searched his trailer, she found the missing boy’s backpack inside and her missing gun, which had been used to kill the boy.

IDAHO UNIVERSITY MURDERS: POLICE REVEAL KEY DETAILS ABOUT EVENTS SURROUNDING STABBING OF 4 STUDENTS

Fall graduates from the University of Idaho sit at their commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. An estimated 25% to 40% of the school's 11,500-person population did not return to in-person learning after Thanksgiving following the unsolved slayings of four students at a house just steps off campus.

Fall graduates from the University of Idaho sit at their commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. An estimated 25% to 40% of the school's 11,500-person population did not return to in-person learning after Thanksgiving following the unsolved slayings of four students at a house just steps off campus. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

"She saw the flyer with my name and the reward and [found] a backpack," he told Fox News Digital Saturday. "Then [she] called."

Juan Carlos Chavez, 46, was arrested. He confessed, led police to the boy's body and was later executed.

"I would give out the reward now while they still have personnel," said Paul Mauro, a lawyer and retired NYPD inspector who has been closely following the case.

The number of investigators assigned to the task force will decline over time, and he worried that if a reward is offered late in the process, there may not be enough manpower left to "weed out the wheat from the chaff."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When it starts to dwindle is no time to put out a reward," he said. "You won’t have the bodies to investigate the tips."

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 208-883-7180 or to email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us. Digital Media can be submitted at fbi.gov/moscowidaho. 

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports