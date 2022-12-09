Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime
Published

Idaho murders: Nearly 4 weeks after slayings, neighbor reportedly recalls hearing scream

Sunday will mark one month since four University of Idaho students were murdered in off-campus home

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Moscow police have 'made some bad decisions,' case on verge of going cold: Chris Swecker Video

Moscow police have 'made some bad decisions,' case on verge of going cold: Chris Swecker

Former assistant FBI director Chris Swecker joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the latest on the investigation into the quadruple murder and how police have handled the case. 

A man who lives near the home where four University of Idaho students were killed last month has come forward about hearing a scream early on the morning of the attacks in the area of the crime scene, according to a local report. 

Inan Harsh, a local chef, told the Idaho Statesman he got home around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 after working late. The home at 1122 King Street in Moscow, Idaho, was usually bustling, even at that time, he told the news site, but instead, "There was not a lot of activity." 

Hours later, as he began to fall asleep around 4 a.m., he said he heard what sounded like a scream coming from the area of 1122 King Street, the Statesman reported. However, Harsh reportedly did not think much of the scream and instead associated it with a "party sound" rather than one of more negative value. 

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO STUDENTS KILLED: A TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Inside the Idaho State Police crime lab processing evidence in the Moscow quadruple murder Video

"I didn’t think anything of it," Harsh told the news site. "After what happened, I’ve definitely had second thoughts. Maybe it was not a party sound"

He reportedly said he did not initially tell police about the sound, adding, "I’m not sure what good it does for them now."

IDAHO MURDERS: BORDER AUTHORITIES MONITORING FOR HYUNDAI ELANTRA THAT WAS NEAR SCENE OF QUADRUPLE HOMICIDE

The victims of Nov. 13 University of Idaho massacre. 

The victims of Nov. 13 University of Idaho massacre.  (Instagram @xanakernodle / @maddiemogen / @kayleegoncalves)

According to the report, Harsh previously notified police about an unfamiliar black SUV that was parked near the front of the King Street home. 

IDAHO POLICE HIT WITH DELUGE OF TIPS ABOUT HYUNDAI ELANTRA, NOW FORWARDING CALLS TO FBI CALL CENTER

Sunday will mark one month since the gruesome quadruple homicide, which remains unsolved with no murder weapon recovered. 

Ted Williams: Idaho community knows 'there's a killer out there among them' Video

Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were discovered fatally stabbed inside the three-story home at 1122 King Street just before noon on Nov. 13. The home is located just one block from the University of Idaho campus and within eyeshot of some of the fraternity houses. 

IDAHO POLICE SEARCH FOR WHITE HYUNDAI ELANTRA IN MOSCOW COLLEGE MURDER CASE

Police have named the four victims of an apparent quadruple homicide at the University of Idaho as Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee GonCalves. 

Police have named the four victims of an apparent quadruple homicide at the University of Idaho as Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee GonCalves.  (Moscow City Police Department/Instagram)

Officials have said they believe the victims were asleep when they were attacked between 3 and 4 a.m. Each victim suffered several stab wounds, and some showed signs of trying to defend themselves. 

MOSCOW, IDAHO POLICE CHIEF JAMES FRY SPEAKS ON THEIR HUNT FOR A WHITE VEHICLE

Moscow, Idaho Police Chief James Fry speaks on their hunt for a white vehicle Video

Attacks were carried out on the second and third floors. Two other roommates were on the bottom floor of the home and survived, police said. 

Earlier this week, police revealed they had received tips and leads about a white 2011 to 2013 Hyundai Elantra spotted near the crime scene in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. They are seeking to speak with the person or people who were inside the vehicle, and are asking the public for any information about the vehicle. 

Idaho murders: Authorities now looking for vehicle of interest Video

The Moscow Police Department is urging the public to submit any images or information that they think could be important or useful to their investigation. They can do so by calling 208-883-7180, submitting tips through tipline@ci.moscow.id.us and sending digital media here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities have also created a dedicated webpage related to the King Road attack.

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 