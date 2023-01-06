Expand / Collapse search
Idaho
Published

Idaho murders: Mattress, other furniture, removed from house where four college students were killed

The mattress removed from the Moscow, Idaho, crime scene appears to contain several stains

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin , Adam Sabes | Fox News
Items, including a mattress, were removed from the home where four University of Idaho students were murdered in November.

MOSCOW, Idaho — A mattress with what appear to be blood stains and other furniture was removed from the Moscow, Idaho, home where four University of Idaho students were murdered.

The items were removed from the Moscow, Idaho home Friday afternoon by four people who then drove off after collecting the furniture and other items.

The University of Idaho students — Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen — were fatally stabbed during the early morning hours of Nov. 13 in the King Road home. 

On Dec. 30, police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, a Washington State University teaching assistant and Ph.D. student in the Department of Criminal Justice.

IDAHO MURDERS: BRYAN KOHBERGER HELD WITHOUT BOND IN STUDENT SLAYINGS AMID CHILLING NEW DETAILS

(Audrey Conklin/Fox News Digital)

Individuals remove items, including a mattress with potential blood stains, from the home where four University of Idaho students were murdered. (Audrey Conklin/Fox News Digital)

(Audrey Conklin/Fox News Digital)

Individuals remove items, including a mattress with potential blood stains, from the home where four University of Idaho students were murdered. (Audrey Conklin/Fox News Digital)

Kohberger is being held in an Idaho jail without bond after making an appearance before a judge Wednesday morning. He had been living in student housing in Pullman, Washington, about a 10-minute drive from the crime scene.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the four victims when they were sleeping between 3:30-4:30 a.m. Nov. 13, police say. Court documents say he left behind a knife sheath in the apartment.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS TIMELINE: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE SLAUGHTER OF FOUR STUDENTS

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. (Latah County Sheriff's Office)

Kohberger is facing four counts of first-degree murder and burglary with intent to commit murder. If he's convicted of first-degree murder, Kohberger faces life in prison or the death penalty.

IDAHO MURDERS: PA POLICE SAY 'FORCE WAS USED' WHEN SEARCH WARRANT WAS EXECUTED AT KOHBERGER HOME

Bryan Christopher Kohberger was seen for the first time since his arrest outside the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger was seen for the first time since his arrest outside the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa. He's accused of the Moscow, Idaho, quadruple homicide. (The Image Direct for Fox News Digital)

During a press conference Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police Maj. Christopher Paris said "force was used" to gain access to the Kohbergers' home during the early morning hours of Dec. 30 in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

"There were multiple windows that were broken, I believe, to gain access, as well as multiple doors," Paris said during the press conference Tuesday afternoon, adding that Bryan Kohberger's parents were home at the time.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, along with the women's two other roommates in Kaylee Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the slayings. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

Mike Mancuso, Monroe County first assistant district attorney, said he has read through the affidavits of probable cause and believes it's why Kohberger waived his extradition back to Idaho.

"Having read those documents and the sealed affidavits of probable cause, I definitely believe that one of the main reasons the defendant chose to waive extradition and hurry his return back to Idaho was the need to know what was in those documents. So, that's a significant development," Mancuso said.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.