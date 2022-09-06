Idaho fire destroys 26 condos overnight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An overnight fire destroyed 26 homes at a condominium building in Ketchum, authorities said Sunday. No injuries were reported, but the city put out an appeal for assistance for those displaced by the blaze.

The fire at the Limelight Condominiums was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters ensured no one was inside the building before attacking the blaze, Lisa Enourato, a spokesperson for the city, said in an email.

Crews from Ketchum, Sun Valley, Wood River and Hailey fought the fire overnight and were putting out hot spots on Sunday, Enourato said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

It wasn't immediately known how many people were displaced.

The city put out a call for assistance in finding short-term accommodations and donations of clothing and other essential items. The Idaho Falls Red Cross also set up an aid center at the Ketchum Fire Station.

"Our hearts go out to those who have lost their homes and some who may have lost their pets," said Mayor Neil Bradshaw.