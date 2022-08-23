Seattle firefighters demand action over assault surge in homeless camps: 'There is no consequence'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Seattle firefighters are demanding action after first responders faced 40 assaults in four months in homeless encampments as crime continues to surge.

Former Seattle firefighter Andy Pittman joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss why the trend has worsened and how the assaults have impacted the force's morale.

"It's largely because there is no consequence for anything of this nature in Seattle," Pittman told co-host Todd Piro. "They know that with the reduced number of police in the city after last year's [vaccine] mandate and the continued decline in morale, that they get to write their own playbook and do as they wish."

According to the Seattle Fire Department, there have been 855 fires in homeless encampments so far this year.

SEATTLE BUSINESS TAKE LAW INTO OWN HANDS TO COMBAT HOMELESSNESS, ANGERING ACTIVISTS

The city's mayor, Bruce Harrell, announced a $150 million spending plan in recent weeks to house the estimated 13,000 individuals that make up the encampments, but Pittman is convinced the issue won't be solved until it affects elites at their "front door."

"I think there's way too many people profiting off the homeless to do anything about it, and it hasn't reached their front door yet," Pittman said. "So it's just going to continue to be the same problem over and over."

The homeless crisis has plagued Seattle for some time, but has worsened significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The last few years they've increased spending every year to try to combat the problem," Pittman said. "And there seems to be more organizations there to swallow up that money, but never any headway again in the homeless problem."

Pittman lost his job over the vaccine mandate, which has left the city battling a police officer shortage as crime continues to derail city streets.

"Most of these firefighters are always willing to do their job," Pittman said. "I think more they're afraid that the city's going to treat them the same way that I was treated and a lot of their brothers and sisters were treated on the way out."