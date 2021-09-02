After Ida hits Massachusetts, thousands are left without power

Power to much of Massachusetts was restored on Thursday morning after the remnants of Hurricane Ida ripped through the region.

According to outage tracker PowerOutage.US, 1,577 customers were reported without power shortly before noon on the East Coast.

However, to the south, tens of thousands were powerless in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland after Ida brought life-threatening flooding, record rainfall and a few tornadoes to the region on Wednesday.

Poweroutage.US showed nearly 76,000 people in Pennsylvania without power early Thursday morning in addition to almost 61,000 in New Jersey and more than 42,700 in New York.

As Ida shifted northward toward Cape Cod, MassLive said that the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency showed power had been knocked out for more than 12,000 Massachusetts households and businesses.

The outlet noted that the community of East Longmeadow claimed approximately one-third of the outages.

In an update later in the morning, NBC Boston reported that about 20,000 residents across New England were dealing with outages, with the majority in Connecticut.

At 12:35 p.m. ET, PowerOutage.US showed Connecticut with 13,613 customers out.

Ida, which forced New Jersey and New York to declare states of emergency on Wednesday night and killed at least 23 people, was headed toward Cape Cod late Thursday morning.

The National Hurricane Center said that flood and flash flood watches would continue across southern New England and that a "couple of tornadoes" would be possible in Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts.

Hurricane Ida initially struck Louisiana on Sunday as the fifth-strongest storm ever to hit the continental U.S., leaving more than 1 million people there without power.

Thousands of workers have been deployed in the effort to restore power in the state and Mississippi and two 19-year-old Alabama Power workers were reportedly fatally electrocuted on Tuesday in Jefferson County, according to WVTM.

Fox News' Sara Ballou and The Associated Press contributed to this report.