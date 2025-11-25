ICE seeking to deport 'criminal' illegal immigrant who allegedly threw coffee on baby, mother and dog

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is seeking to deport a "criminal illegal alien" who allegedly threw coffee on a baby, mother and their dog during an altercation in Florida.

ICE said it placed a detainer on Nina Jaaskelainen of Finland following her arrest earlier this month in New Smyrna.

"For over TWO DECADES, Jaaskelainen has been in our country illegally, skirting the law without consequence. Now, a baby, a mother, and a dog have been assaulted by her," Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

"She is now facing charges for battery and domestic violence. ICE lodged an arrest detainer to ensure she can never victimize another American family," McLaughlin added. "President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow illegal aliens to terrorize American citizens."

Jaaskelainen has pleaded not guilty in court after the alleged incident on Nov. 14, according to FOX35 Orlando.

"According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, a mother was walking with her infant son and dog when Jaaskelainen confronted the mother over the dog not being leashed," DHS said. "During the confrontation, the illegal alien threw coffee on the baby, the mother and their dog. Jaaskelainen was arrested and taken to the Volusia County Jail where she was charged with battery and domestic violence."

Homeland Security said Jaaskelainen first entered the U.S. on April 17, 1999, on a B2 tourist visa that required her to leave by July 16 of that year.

"She chose to ignore our laws and remained in the U.S. illegally for the last 26 years," DHS said.

Jaaskelainen told investigators that she threw the coffee on the dog because it was making her own dog upset and that she thought the mother, boy and dog were on her property, WKMG reported.

"Nina confirmed that she had thrown coffee on [the mother’s] dog and denied intentionally throwing coffee on [the mother] and her baby," the station also quoted an affidavit as saying.