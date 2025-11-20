ICE deports MS-13 gang leader who tried to 'game our immigration system' under Biden administration, DHS says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An El Salvadorean MS-13 "terrorist gang leader" who tried to "game" the U.S. immigration system under the Biden administration has been deported to his home country, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday.

Wilmer Alexy Garcia-Manzanarez was originally arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in February 2024, "but the Biden administration allowed the criminal to try and game our immigration system by claiming fear of returning to El Salvador where he had an outstanding warrant for murder," according to the department.

"The Biden administration let this MS-13 gang member and wanted murderer claim fear of returning to El Salvador despite having a final order of removal and three prior deportations. Of course, a wanted murderer does not want to return to his country to face justice for his crimes," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

"Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, this criminal illegal alien is OUT of our country," she added. "The days of the world’s criminals indefinitely remaining in our country over."

Homeland Security said Garcia-Manzanarez "also committed several heinous crimes in the United States, including burglary, menacing/intimidation with a weapon, driving under the influence of alcohol, property damage, and driving without a license."

He was sent back to El Salvador on Nov. 3.

Garcia-Manzanarez was first arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol after illegally entering the U.S. through the Canadian border in March 2001and was then released into the country, officials said. He was then ordered by an immigration judge to be removed a year later.

"Between January 2007 and October 2012, ICE officers removed Garcia-Manzanarez from the United States to El Salvador three times. He chose to commit a felony and illegally re-enter the United States a fourth time," DHS said.

"Authorities in El Salvador issued a warrant for Garcia-Manzanarez' arrest. In January 2020, Interpol issued a public Red Notice for the apprehension of Garcia-Manzanarez. Officers from ICE Boston arrested Garcia-Manzanarez in Foxboro, Massachusetts on February 18, 2024," it added.