Enforcement

ICE deports MS-13 gang leader who tried to 'game our immigration system' under Biden administration, DHS says

Wilmer Alexy Garcia-Manzanarez had outstanding murder warrant in El Salvador, was deported three times before

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Former ICE chief touts 'success' of Trump's immigration efforts: 'Community will benefit' Video

Former ICE chief touts 'success' of Trump's immigration efforts: 'Community will benefit'

Senior correspondent Jonathan Serrie provides details on the ICE arrests in North Carolina as part of Operation Charlotte's Web and the pushback from protesters. Former ICE Director Jonathan Fahey joins 'America's Newsroom' to weigh in.

An El Salvadorean MS-13 "terrorist gang leader" who tried to "game" the U.S. immigration system under the Biden administration has been deported to his home country, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. 

Wilmer Alexy Garcia-Manzanarez was originally arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in February 2024, "but the Biden administration allowed the criminal to try and game our immigration system by claiming fear of returning to El Salvador where he had an outstanding warrant for murder," according to the department.

"The Biden administration let this MS-13 gang member and wanted murderer claim fear of returning to El Salvador despite having a final order of removal and three prior deportations. Of course, a wanted murderer does not want to return to his country to face justice for his crimes," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. 

"Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, this criminal illegal alien is OUT of our country," she added. "The days of the world’s criminals indefinitely remaining in our country over."  

CHARLOTTE RAID TARGETING CRIMINAL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS LEADS TO 130 ARRESTS, INCLUDING MS-13 GANG MEMBER

Wilmer Alexy Garcia-Manzanarez in custody

Wilmer Alexy Garcia-Manzanarez was removed from the U.S. on Nov. 3, the Department of Homeland Security announced on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. (Department Homeland Security)

Homeland Security said Garcia-Manzanarez "also committed several heinous crimes in the United States, including burglary, menacing/intimidation with a weapon, driving under the influence of alcohol, property damage, and driving without a license." 

He was sent back to El Salvador on Nov. 3. 

FBI WARNS OF CROOKS POSING AS ICE TO TERRORIZE COMMUNITIES – FORMER AGENT EXPLAINS RED FLAGS

Inmates being led into prison in El Salvador

In this handout photo provided by the Salvadoran government, guards escort inmates allegedly linked to criminal organizations at CECOT prison on March 16, 2025 in Tecoluca, El Salvador. The Trump administration deported 238 alleged members of the Venezuelan criminal organizations 'Tren De Aragua' and MS-13. (Salvadoran Government via Getty Images)

Garcia-Manzanarez was first arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol after illegally entering the U.S. through the Canadian border in March 2001and was then released into the country, officials said. He was then ordered by an immigration judge to be removed a year later.

"Between January 2007 and October 2012, ICE officers removed Garcia-Manzanarez from the United States to El Salvador three times. He chose to commit a felony and illegally re-enter the United States a fourth time," DHS said. 

Prisoners with MS-13 gang tattoos look out of cell in El Salvador

Prisoners with MS-13 gang tattoos look out of their cell as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem tours the Terrorist Confinement Center (CECOT) on March 26, 2025, in Tecoluca, El Salvador.   (Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

"Authorities in El Salvador issued a warrant for Garcia-Manzanarez' arrest. In January 2020, Interpol issued a public Red Notice for the apprehension of Garcia-Manzanarez. Officers from ICE Boston arrested Garcia-Manzanarez in Foxboro, Massachusetts on February 18, 2024," it added. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
