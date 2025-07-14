Expand / Collapse search
US

ICE removes airplane hijacker among 1,361 violent criminals in Houston sweep

Agency highlights arrests of gang members, child predators and violent offenders

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , Brooke Taylor Fox News
ICE deputy director fires back against 'rogue' judges amid illegal immigration crackdown Video

ICE deputy director fires back against 'rogue' judges amid illegal immigration crackdown

ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the latest on a major bust at a pot farm in California, Democrats' resistance to the effort and her reaction to cash handouts to migrants in California.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 1,361 illegal immigrants in the Houston area in June, which included individuals previously convicted of hijacking an airplane, homicide, sexual assault and more, the agency revealed.

ICE said in a press release that the illegal immigrants arrested in the Houston area in June are either currently charged with or have been convicted of a criminal offense

Of those arrested, 32 were previously convicted of child sex offenses, nine for homicide-related offenses, and 16 believed to be gang or drug cartel members. One person arrested by ICE was convicted of hijacking an airplane headed to Key West, Florida, from Cuba.

Gabriel Martinez, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston acting field office director, said some people tried to derail their mission.

ICE ARRESTS 'WORST OF THE WORST' ILLEGAL ALIENS IN LOS ANGELES WHILE PROTESTERS ADVOCATE FOR CRIMINALS: DHS

Booking pictures of people ICE arrested in the Houston area

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 1,361 illegal immigrants in the Houston area in the month of June. (ICE and Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

"Despite attempts by some to undermine our mission by spreading false and malicious rumors, the brave men and women of ICE continue to work tirelessly around the clock targeting dangerous criminal aliens to restore integrity to our nation’s immigration system and bolster public safety in our communities," Martinez said. 

"The number of dangerous criminal aliens that they removed from local communities across Southeast Texas last month is just another example of their selfless and unyielding efforts to return our local communities to places where we can all raise our families without having to worry about child predators, gang members, or other violent criminal aliens preying on our loved ones," he continued.

CHILD PREDATORS, GANG MEMBERS, HUMAN TRAFFICKERS DEPORTED IN MAJOR TEXAS CITY ICE ROUNDUP

David Antonio Lazo-Alvarenga being arrested

Deportation officers from ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston Field Office arrest David Antonio Lazo-Alvarenga, a 42-year-old criminal alien from El Salvador, June 12, in Houston. (ICE)

Among those arrested by ICE are: 

– 56-year-old Adermis Wilson-Gonzalez, convicted in 2003 of hijacking an airplane.

– 47-year-old Arnulfo Olivares Cervantes, convicted of trafficking cocaine, attempted murder, evading arrest, illegal entry and drug possession. According to ICE, he has entered the U.S. six times illegally.

– 29-year-old Luis Pablo Vasquez-Estolano, convicted of homicide, aggravated robbery, burglary of a vehicle and drug possession.

Troops at New Mexico border

U.S. soldiers take measures at the Mexican border in New Mexico on May 8, 2025. (Can Hasasu/Anadolu via Getty Images)

– 40-year-old Jose Meza, convicted of sexual assault of a minor and theft.

– 51-year-old Javier Escobar Gonzalez, convicted of sexual indecency with a minor, criminal trespass with a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated and unauthorized use of a firearm. 

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.