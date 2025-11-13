Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Florida

ICE and Florida arrest 230 criminal illegal aliens in 10-day operation

Operation Criminal Return included 150 sexual predators with convictions for assault of minors, rape and exploitation

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hundreds of criminal illegal aliens, many of whom are child sex predators, have been arrested in a 10-day operation across Florida, state and federal law enforcement officials announced Thursday.

Operation Criminal Return launched on Oct. 25 and resulted in the arrests of 230 criminal illegal immigrants, including those who are registered sex offenders and have extensive criminal histories, officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

"This operation underscores President Trump and Secretary Noem’s determination to target and remove dangerous criminal alien predators from the United States," said ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan. "Sanctuary cities that shield these criminals from accountability undermine the rule of law and jeopardize the safety of their residents."

The operation, also dubbed Operation Dirtbag, targeted child predators, rapists, and violent criminal illegal immigrants with convictions that range from sexual assault of minors, rape, lewd and lascivious conduct, and child exploitation to battery and attempted homicide, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release.

ICE OPERATION PREVENTS ‘NIGHTMARES AND PTSD’ IN MASSIVE TEXAS OPERATION

federal officials arresting man

The operation was launched on Oct. 25, 2025, in Florida. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement )

Of the more than 230 criminal illegal immigrants arrested, 150 were sexual predators, DHS said.

federal officials arresting man

The operation targeted sex offenders in the state of Florida, officials said. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement )

Sheahan praised the teamwork between ICE and Florida in removing criminal illegal immigrants.

state and federal officials holding a press conference

Hundreds of criminal illegal aliens, many of whom are convicted child sex predators, have been arrested in a 10-day operation across Florida, state and federal law enforcement officials announced Thursday.

"Together, we send an unmistakable message: Criminal aliens who threaten our citizens and violate our laws will be removed and prevented from committing further heinous crimes," she said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing news story; check back for updates.
Close modal

Continue