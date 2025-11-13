ICE and Florida arrest 230 criminal illegal aliens in 10-day operation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hundreds of criminal illegal aliens, many of whom are child sex predators, have been arrested in a 10-day operation across Florida, state and federal law enforcement officials announced Thursday.

Operation Criminal Return launched on Oct. 25 and resulted in the arrests of 230 criminal illegal immigrants, including those who are registered sex offenders and have extensive criminal histories, officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

"This operation underscores President Trump and Secretary Noem’s determination to target and remove dangerous criminal alien predators from the United States," said ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan. "Sanctuary cities that shield these criminals from accountability undermine the rule of law and jeopardize the safety of their residents."

The operation, also dubbed Operation Dirtbag, targeted child predators, rapists, and violent criminal illegal immigrants with convictions that range from sexual assault of minors, rape, lewd and lascivious conduct, and child exploitation to battery and attempted homicide, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release.

Of the more than 230 criminal illegal immigrants arrested, 150 were sexual predators, DHS said.

Sheahan praised the teamwork between ICE and Florida in removing criminal illegal immigrants.

"Together, we send an unmistakable message: Criminal aliens who threaten our citizens and violate our laws will be removed and prevented from committing further heinous crimes," she said.

This is a developing news story; check back for updates.