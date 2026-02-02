Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Migrant Crime

Weekend Roundup: Convicted murderers, child sex abusers among illegal aliens nabbed by ICE across US

Multiple pedophiles residing illegally in the US were arrested by ICE over the weekend

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
close
More than 650 illegal immigrants arrested in MAJOR crackdown operation Video

More than 650 illegal immigrants arrested in MAJOR crackdown operation

ICE announced the arrest of more than 650 illegal immigrants, including convicted child predators and a previously convicted Chinese national during a two-week statewide surge known as 'Operation ICE Wall.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: People convicted of murder, "deadly conduct," sexual abuse of minors and the elderly were among the "worst of the worst" criminal illegal aliens nabbed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) this weekend all across the country, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday.

"Over the weekend, ICE law enforcement arrested pedophiles, murderers, and drug traffickers from American communities," Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. "If you come to our country illegally, break our laws, we will find you, we will arrest you, and you will NEVER return."

Numerous pedophiles were arrested over the weekend, including one man convicted of "continuous sexual abuse" of a child and another convicted of aggravated sexual assault on an elderly/disabled person. Martin Martinez-Gaspar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, was convicted in Los Angeles for the repeated abuse of a child, while Jose Ivan Trevino, also a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, was convicted of the aggravated sexual assault of an elderly/disabled person in Hidalgo County, TX. 

DHS CALLS RAPE OF AUTISTIC TEEN ‘MOST HEINOUS WE’VE SEEN’ AS ICE DETAINER TESTS CALIFORNIA SANCTUARY LAWS

Two illegal aliens arrested recently for sexual abuse of minors and the elderly

Jose Ivan Trevino (left) and Martin Martinez-Gaspar (right) were picked up this weekend by federal immigration officials in California and Texas after being convicted of sex crimes against minors and the elderly, respectively. (Department of Homeland Security)

Toua Lo, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, was also arrested this past weekend by ICE. Lo was convicted of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 in Sacramento, California, according to Homeland Security. Meanwhile, Alejandro Saucedo, an illegal immigrant from Mexico residing in Whiteville, North Carolina, was picked up by ICE this weekend after being convicted of indecent liberties with a child. Dario Solis-Salvador, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, was picked up this weekend by ICE as well after being convicted of two counts of child endangerment in Ford County, Kansas.

In addition to sex crimes, federal agents picked up illegal aliens convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fentanyl trafficking, "deadly conduct," and creating "serious bodily injury," according to DHS.

Among them was an illegal immigrant from the Dominican Republic, Julio Cesar Pimentel-German, convicted of trafficking the deadly drug fentanyl in Massachusetts, and an illegal immigrant from Mexico, Carlos Cortez-Aquino, convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Fort Meyers, Florida. 

Mugshots of Homeland Security's 'worst of the worst' arrests from the last weekend in January 2026

Mugshots from the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) 'worst of the worst' criminal illegal aliens arrested by federal immigration officials during the last weekend in January 2026. (Department of Homeland Security (DHS))

TRUMP UNLOADS ON ‘RADICAL LEFT' AS HE STANDS BY KRISTI NOEM AMID IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT UNREST

Isidro Velasquez-Rodas and Abel Hernandez-Espinal, both from Honduras but now living in Houston, Texas, were picked up after being convicted of committing "deadly conduct," Homeland Security said. 

Meanwhile, a man from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested by ICE this weekend after being convicted of theft.

Other arrests included aliens convicted of possession of burglary tools and second-degree assault resulting in serious bodily injury. DHS also identified a second person convicted in California of assault with a deadly weapon, Fernando Sandoval-Cruz, who was arrested this past weekend.    

"President Trump and Secretary Noem empowered ICE law enforcement to enforce the law and arrest and remove public safety threats from our country," McLughlin continued in the Homeland Security news release about ICE's weekend round-up of criminal illegal aliens. 

President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at roundtable event

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a roundtable in the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday Oct. 8, 2025. A new report from economists that week indicated net negative migration for first time in decades amid the Trump administration's ramped up enforcement measures. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The release also included a link to a DHS website where U.S. residents across the country can search for criminal illegal immigrants who have been arrested in their communities.

"The biggest problem our Country has is that the Democrats are SOFT ON CRIME! They want to protect the Criminal, violent and vicious as they may be, at the expense of our great American Citizens and Patriots," President Trump said on Truth Social Sunday. "That is not what America is about, and never will be!"

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue