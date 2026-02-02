Weekend Roundup: Convicted murderers, child sex abusers among illegal aliens nabbed by ICE across US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: People convicted of murder, "deadly conduct," sexual abuse of minors and the elderly were among the "worst of the worst" criminal illegal aliens nabbed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) this weekend all across the country, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday.

"Over the weekend, ICE law enforcement arrested pedophiles, murderers, and drug traffickers from American communities," Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. "If you come to our country illegally, break our laws, we will find you, we will arrest you, and you will NEVER return."

Numerous pedophiles were arrested over the weekend, including one man convicted of "continuous sexual abuse" of a child and another convicted of aggravated sexual assault on an elderly/disabled person. Martin Martinez-Gaspar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, was convicted in Los Angeles for the repeated abuse of a child, while Jose Ivan Trevino, also a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, was convicted of the aggravated sexual assault of an elderly/disabled person in Hidalgo County, TX.

Toua Lo, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, was also arrested this past weekend by ICE. Lo was convicted of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 in Sacramento, California, according to Homeland Security. Meanwhile, Alejandro Saucedo, an illegal immigrant from Mexico residing in Whiteville, North Carolina, was picked up by ICE this weekend after being convicted of indecent liberties with a child. Dario Solis-Salvador, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, was picked up this weekend by ICE as well after being convicted of two counts of child endangerment in Ford County, Kansas.

In addition to sex crimes, federal agents picked up illegal aliens convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fentanyl trafficking, "deadly conduct," and creating "serious bodily injury," according to DHS.

Among them was an illegal immigrant from the Dominican Republic, Julio Cesar Pimentel-German, convicted of trafficking the deadly drug fentanyl in Massachusetts, and an illegal immigrant from Mexico, Carlos Cortez-Aquino, convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Fort Meyers, Florida.

Isidro Velasquez-Rodas and Abel Hernandez-Espinal, both from Honduras but now living in Houston, Texas, were picked up after being convicted of committing "deadly conduct," Homeland Security said.

Meanwhile, a man from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested by ICE this weekend after being convicted of theft.

Other arrests included aliens convicted of possession of burglary tools and second-degree assault resulting in serious bodily injury. DHS also identified a second person convicted in California of assault with a deadly weapon, Fernando Sandoval-Cruz, who was arrested this past weekend.

"President Trump and Secretary Noem empowered ICE law enforcement to enforce the law and arrest and remove public safety threats from our country," McLughlin continued in the Homeland Security news release about ICE's weekend round-up of criminal illegal aliens.

The release also included a link to a DHS website where U.S. residents across the country can search for criminal illegal immigrants who have been arrested in their communities.

"The biggest problem our Country has is that the Democrats are SOFT ON CRIME! They want to protect the Criminal, violent and vicious as they may be, at the expense of our great American Citizens and Patriots," President Trump said on Truth Social Sunday. "That is not what America is about, and never will be!"