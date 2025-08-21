Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

ICE arrests illegal immigrant after failed sanctuary attempt at Colorado probation office

Agents initially targeted Venezuelan national passenger during vehicle stop

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
An illegal immigrant was arrested Tuesday after she tried seeking sanctuary at a Colorado probation office, authorities said. 

Agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were initially targeting Darwin Arriche-Sierra, 35, a Venezuelan citizen with two convictions for driving under the influence, during a traffic stop.  

However, Arriche-Sierra was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by Carolina Suarez-Estrada, 32, a Colombian citizen, who was also in the U.S. illegally. 

ILLEGAL MIGRANT WITH HISTORY OF CHILD ABUSE, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ALLEGEDLY TRIED TO RAM ICE AGENTS IN COLORADO

Carolina Suarez-Estrada, 32, an illegal immigrants from Colombia was arrested by immigration agents in Colorado.

Carolina Suarez-Estrada, 32, an illegal alien from Colombia who failed to stop her vehicle, drove to a county probation office and attempted to seek sanctuary inside, authorities said.

When agents tried to conduct a vehicle stop in Chaffee County, Suarez-Estrada failed to stop and drove to a county probation office to seek sanctuary inside, ICE said. 

"ICE officers ultimately arrested her, served her with a custody redetermination and she will remain in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings," the agency said on X. 

In May, the Trump administration included Chaffee County on a list of sanctuary jurisdictions, which it said have refused to cooperate with immigration authorities. 

MAN BUSTED WITH ANTI-GOVERNMENT, ANTI-TRUMP DOCUMENTS AFTER TEXAS ICE AMBUSH SUSPECT PHONE CALL, FEDS SAY

Darwin Arriche-Sierra, 35 and Carolina Suarez-Estrada, 32, both illegal immigrants.

Darwin Arriche-Sierra, 35, and Carolina Suarez-Estrada, 32, both illegal immigrants, were arrested in Colorado, authorities said.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a deadline to begin cooperating with federal authorities by this week. Last week, she announced that she had sent letters giving sanctuary jurisdictions nationwide one week to comply with federal immigration laws or face Department of Justice action.

"Under President Trump’s leadership, full cooperation by state and local governments in immigration enforcement efforts is a top priority," Bondi wrote, saying Trump directed her to "identify sanctuary jurisdictions and notify them of their unlawful sanctuary status and potential violations of federal law." 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Chaffee County Probation Office. 

Fox News' Peter Pinedo and CB Cotton contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
