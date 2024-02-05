Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania

I-95 northbound reopens in Philadelphia

Weekend closure of southbound lanes near Penn's Landing to occur in near future

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

State officials say northbound lanes of I-95 closed over the weekend to allow work on construction of a park near Penn's Landing in Philadelphia have reopened, but they warn that closure of southbound lanes will be needed in coming weeks.

UPENN FACES CRITICISM AFTER BURYING THE BONES OF 19 BLACK PHILADELPHIANS

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said northbound lanes between Columbus Boulevard and I-676 that closed Saturday evening reopened earlier than scheduled before dawn Monday.

Philadelphia skyline

The Philadelphia Energy Solutions oil refinery is seen in front of the Philadelphia skyline. (REUTERS/David M. Parrott  )

A second weekend closure of northbound lanes was scheduled, but officials say it will not be required. PennDOT says a weekend closure of southbound lanes of I-95 will be scheduled in coming months. The closures are being coordinated with neighboring New Jersey and Delaware as well as the city, the sports complex and transportation agencies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new 11.5-acre park next to the Delaware River will include gardens, play areas, a pavilion and "a contemplative setting for the Irish and Scottish memorials."