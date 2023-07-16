Husband of Texas woman found dead in lake wore ankle monitor: police

The husband of a Texas woman whose corpse was stuffed in a black suitcase and found at a lake last month was wearing an ankle monitor from a previous arrest, and police say they know the suspect was in the water where his wife's body was located.

Sarah Dudley, 32, was reported missing on June 24, and two days later, her body was found in Lake Lewisville.

Her husband, 37-year-old Karlton Dudley, was arrested on June 28 and charged with abuse of a corpse.

FOX 4 in Dallas reported that the arrest warrant affidavit shares what information led to Dudley’s arrest.

The day Sarah went missing, Karlton went to a neighbor’s apartment to check on a cat, the affidavit shows, which was about the same time his wife walked to her job at Ra Sushi in Plano.

Employees at Ra Sushi told investigators Sarah never showed up for work on June 24.

Karlton allegedly told police he went to the lake after checking on the cat to go kayaking but that the inflatable kayak would not hold air.

Instead, he went for a walk around the lake, he told police.

Police say in the affidavit that they know Karlton was in the water where his wife’s body was found.

Investigators also said they retrieved the data from an ankle monitor Karlton was wearing when his wife went missing.

The ankle monitor, the news station reported, was from another case for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Frisco, Texas.

When investigators spoke with Karlton, he allegedly described the suitcase Sarah's body was stuffed in, telling detectives it was the only item missing from his apartment.

Sarah Dudley's cause of death has not been determined.

Karlton Dudley is being held in the Collin County jail on a $560,000 bond. His wife's death is under investigation.