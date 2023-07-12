Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas man who killed unwed pregnant sister sentenced to 40 years in prison

Eduardo Arevalo told police he strangled his unwed pregnant sister because she was an 'embarrassment' to the family

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
A Denton County, Texas, man arrested in 2019 for killing his unwed pregnant sister because she was an "embarrassment" to the family, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Eduardo Arevalo, 23, pleaded guilty to felony murder for the death of 23-year-old Viridiana Arevalo, FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

Prior to reaching a plea deal, Eduardo Arevalo faced life without parole for a charge of capital murder.

TEXAS TEEN KILLED UNWED PREGNANT SISTER, 23, BECAUSE SHE WAS ‘EMBARRASSMENT’ TO FAMILY: COPS

Eduardo and Viridiana Arevalo

Eduardo Arevalo pleaded guilty to killing his sister, Viridiana Arevalo. (The Colony Police Department)

Arevalo was 19 when his sister was reported missing in December 2019 by her boyfriend in The Colony, Texas.

Family members found a note from the woman, who was eight months pregnant, saying she wanted to kill herself.

The Colony police announced on Dec. 23, 2019, that Arevalo faced a capital murder charge after his sister’s body was discovered the day before in an alley.

TEXAS MAN DESPERATE TO FIND DRIVER WHO FATALLY SHOT WIFE DURING ROAD RAGE INCIDENT: ‘MOST SPECIAL PERSON’

courtroom and gavel

Inside a courtroom with gavel in view.  (iStock)

Arevalo reportedly told detectives he killed his sister because she was "an embarrassment to their family," stating, "it would be better off that she wasn’t here," the news station reported at the time.

Police also said Arevalo confessed to strangling his sister on Dec. 16, 2019, and to writing the suicide note.

He told detectives he put the body in the trunk of his vehicle and ditched it in a remote area outside of town after driving for an hour.

Police said at the time that as the week went on that his sister was missing, Eduardo wanted his family to know where she was. The suspect said he went and picked up the body and brought it back, dumping it in the alleyway where she was found.

Arevalo became a suspect once detectives reviewed surveillance footage of the alley.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.