Husband of Texas woman found dead in lake arrested, police say

The husband of a Texas woman found dead in a lake this week has been arrested, authorities said Thursday.

Sarah Dudley, 32, was reported missing on Saturday. On Monday, her body was found in Lake Lewisville, the Plano Police said. The body was found near a camping area, Fox Dallas reported.

A police spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Dudley's husband, Karlton Dudley, 37, was arrested Wednesday for abuse of a corpse without legal authority.

He was also charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to court records.

Sarah Dudley's cause of death has not yet been determined.

Karlton Dudley is being held in the Colin County jail on a $560,000 bond. His wife's death is still under investigation.