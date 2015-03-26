Husband Arrested in Missing Idaho Woman's Case

LEWISTON, Idaho -- The husband of a missing Clarkston, Wash., woman was arrested Thursday at his business in Moscow.

The Lewiston Tribune reports Charles Capone was arrested on a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives warrant accusing him of violating federal firearms laws.

The 40-year-old Anderson is a mother of four who was in the process of divorcing Capone. She was reported missing April 16 after she failed to show up for work at her job in Lewiston.