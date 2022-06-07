Husband of Arizona ballet dancer indicted for murder after shooting wife when she 'startled him:' officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Arizona grand jury has indicted a man on charges alleging that he shot and killed his wife – a professional ballet dancer – when she "startled" him in the middle of the night, law enforcement documents show.

A grand jury in Maricopa County indicted Hoopes, 36, on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful discharge of a weapon in connection with the May 20 shooting death of his wife, Colleen Hoopes, the county attorney’s office announced Friday. The indictment, provided to Fox News Digital on Monday, further outlines the details of the felony charges against Hoopes.



Information regarding Hoopes’ attorney was not immediately available.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell described the 25-year-old victim as "an extremely talented dancer, beloved by her community."

"Her life was cut short," Mitchell said in the Friday press release, "and this office will seek justice for her and her family, who are devastated by her death."

Hoopes was a dancer with Ballet Arizona before her unexpected death. Colleen and Christopher Hoopes were married in July 2020, according to a Facebook page that appeared to belong to the victim.

Tempe Police have said they received a call around 3:45 a.m. on May 20 "for reports of the shooting."

"According to Tempe Police Dispatch, the caller, identified as Christopher Hoops (sic), stated he was startled by his wife in the middle of the night and subsequently shot her," police said,

Officers arrived to find Colleen Hoopes suffering from a gunshot wound. They rushed the victim to a local hospital, but she could not be saved, police said.

Hoopes is accused of shooting his wife two times using a 9mm handgun, local affiliate FOX 10 Phoenix reported, citing investigators. He allegedly called police four minutes later.

He was ordered held on a $750,000 secured bond, FOX 10 reported, adding that he was no longer listed as in custody.

Colleen Hoopes’ father, Ed Buckley, remembered his daughter as "a true light in our lives," FOX 10 reported.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page after the news of Hoopes’ death, Ballet Arizona called the woman "an integral part of the Ballet Arizona family" who would "be missed deeply."

"Her kindness and talent always shone through whether she was serving as a dancer, teacher, or friend," the statement reads. "She was passionate and dedicated to her artform and a bright light to us all. Our hearts go out to her loved ones."