Images, videos of Hurricane Laura damage in Lake Charles are emerging

Images and videos are emerging Thursday of the damage Hurricane Laura has inflicted on the city of Lake Charles, La. -- near where the powerful storm made landfall this morning.

The hurricane came ashore around 2 a.m. ET, leaving more than 290,000 homes and businesses without power in Louisiana and Texas before weakening into a Category 2 storm.

One image of the damage shows shattered windows throughout the floors of a high-rise building in Lake Charles.

A video appearing to show the same building, taken by storm chaser Reed Timmer, was posted on Twitter with the caption “glass falling everywhere in downtown Lake Charles”.

Another image posted on Twitter showed a crumbled broadcast tower belonging to news station KPLC.

The hurricane's maximum sustained winds weakened to 110 mph by Thursday morning, down from 150 mph when it made landfall.

Forecasters say it’s now centered about 45 miles north-northwest of Lake Charles and moving north at 15 mph.

