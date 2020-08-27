Live updates: Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana, Texas as a Category 4 storm

U.S.Published 19 mins agoLive updates: Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana, Texas as a Category 4 stormFox NewsFacebookTwitterFlipboardCommentsPrintEmailcloseVideoHurricane Laura: Watch live continuing coverageHurricane Laura battered the Louisiana and Texas coasts as it made landfall early Thursday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm.Follow below for the latest news on Hurricane Laura. Mobile users click here. Get all the stories you need-to-know from the most powerful name in news delivered first thing every morning to your inbox Arrives Weekdays Subscribe Subscribed Subscribe You've successfully subscribed to this newsletter! Trending in USFBI ‘Top Ten’ fugitive nabbed after ‘honor killings’ of daughtersLive updates: Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana, Texas as a Category 4 stormSouth Carolina daycare worker arrested after she allegedly hit, threw child: reportsHurricane Laura makes landfall on northwest Gulf Coast as ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 storm