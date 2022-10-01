Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Ian: Florida personnel go door to door warning of possible levee break in Sarasota County

Sarasota County, Florida warns 15 feet of flood water possible if levee breaks, residents encouraged to consider evacuation

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Florida personnel are going door to door warning of a possible levee breaking in a part of Sarasota County. 

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office tweeted early Saturday that an Everbridge notification had been issued before 3 a.m. EDT indicating a possible levee break in the Hidden River community.

"The notification was issued countywide, which means all residents throughout Sarasota County who are registered with Everbridge likely received a warning," it said.

"Possible levee break in area of Hidden River/Myakka Valley with the potential of 15 feet of flood water...," the notification system warnings said. 

SARASOTA, FL - SEPTEMBER 28: Storm debris litters a street in the wake of Hurricane Ian September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian made landfall this afternoon, packing 150-mile-per-hour winds and a 12-foot storm surge and knocking out power to nearly 1.5 million customers, according to published reports. 

SARASOTA, FL - SEPTEMBER 28: Storm debris litters a street in the wake of Hurricane Ian September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian made landfall this afternoon, packing 150-mile-per-hour winds and a 12-foot storm surge and knocking out power to nearly 1.5 million customers, according to published reports.  (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

HURRICANE IAN: NICU PATIENTS TRANSFERRED FROM FORT MYERS TO SOUTH FLORIDA HOSPITALS

It noted that "...residents are urged to shelter in place if it is safe to do so as exit routes and roadways maybe impassable."

The levee compromise appears to only impact homes on the eastern side of the community.

SARASOTA, FL - SEPTEMBER 28: Wind gusts blow between condominiums as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. The storm made a U.S. landfall at Cayo Costa, Florida this afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane with wind speeds over 140 miles per hour in some areas. 

SARASOTA, FL - SEPTEMBER 28: Wind gusts blow between condominiums as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. The storm made a U.S. landfall at Cayo Costa, Florida this afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane with wind speeds over 140 miles per hour in some areas.  (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

HURRICANE IAN IN FLORIDA SPURS FRANTIC MESSAGES ABOUT MISSING LOVED ONES AND WRECKED HOMES

The compromise should not impact any other areas in Sarasota County, including Venice or North Port.

SARASOTA, FL - SEPTEMBER 28: Wind gusts blow across Sarasota Bay as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. 

SARASOTA, FL - SEPTEMBER 28: Wind gusts blow across Sarasota Bay as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida.  (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

The office said it was working with county fire personnel to go door-to-door and advise residents of potential flooding.

"Residents are encouraged to consider evacuation," it added.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' office told Fox News that there was no confirmation of the break yet.

