Hurricane Florence emergency contacts to note as 'extremely dangerous' storm hits East Coast

As Hurricane Florence continues to charge toward the U.S. East Coast, particularly the Carolinas, locals are encouraged to take the appropriate steps to prepare for what the National Hurricane Center calls an "extremely dangerous" storm.

With winds up to 140 mph, Florence remains a Category 4 storm Wednesday morning — and weather experts have warned it could become even more powerful as it approaches land. Currently, Florence is on its way to North Carolina, though it's expected to travel through North Carolina and Virginia as well.

From stocking up on important items to hurricane-proofing homes, residents in the path of the hurricane have been getting ready for days. Officials also recommend having emergency contact numbers handy in case anyone becomes trapped in the storm or requires assistance.

HURRICANE FLORENCE'S PATH: TRACK THE STORM HERE

Here are some key numbers to have on hand throughout the storm. In the event of a medical emergency, fire or other serious incident, dial 911 immediately.

North Carolina

North Carolina Emergency Management: 919-825-2500

North Carolina Department of Public Safety: 919-733-2126

North Carolina State Highway Patrol: 919-742-2124

Click here for a list of county emergency coordinators

South Carolina

South Carolina Emergency Management: 803-737-8500

South Carolina Highway Patrol: 803-896-7920

Click here for a list of county emergency coordinators

Virginia

Virginia Department of Emergency Management: 804-897-6500

Virginia Emergency Operations Center: 804-674-2400

Click here for a list of county emergency coordinators

Other contacts

FEMA: 1-800-621-3362

National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline: 866-720-5721

American Red Cross: 1-800-RED CROSS