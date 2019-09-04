Florida man parks Smart car in kitchen to protect against Hurricane Dorian

A man in Jacksonville, Fla., looking to protect his Smart car from Hurricane Dorian had a crafty idea to move it out of harm's way: He pulled it into his kitchen.

Jessica Eldridge said on Facebook on Tuesday that her husband, Patrick, was “afraid his car might blow away,” so he parked it in their kitchen.

Photos accompanying the post showed the car in the kitchen under ceiling lights, with a pair of dogs next to it.

She wrote that their other car was in the garage.

Dorian has battered the Bahamas and killed at least seven people there, according to officials.

The storm, now a less ferocious but still-dangerous Category 2, is expected to skirt Florida's coast it heads north toward Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.