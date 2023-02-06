Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Published

Huntington, West Virginia police chief resigns, citing undisclosed family reasons

WV officer Phil Watkins has been promoted to police chief

Associated Press
The police chief in Huntington, West Virginia, has resigned after a little more than a year on the job, the mayor announced Monday.

Mayor Steve Williams said Karl Colder resigned for undisclosed family reasons.

"Out of respect to him and his family, I will have no further comment," Williams said.

The police chief of Huntington, West Virginia announced he has resigned due to family reasons. He said that he will not comment on the situation further. 

Williams said Deputy Police Chief Phil Watkins has been promoted to police chief. His appointment will go before the City Council on Feb. 13. Watkins would be the Ohio River community's third police chief in less than three years. Ray Cornwell served as police chief from April 2020 until his retirement in July 2021.

Colder became Huntington's first Black police chief in November 2021. Before that he had a 32-year career with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration.