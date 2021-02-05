Hunter Biden, family move into $5.4M Venice, Calif. home: report

Hunter Biden and his family reportedly have moved into a pricey home in Venice, Calif.

Biden, 51, moved into the $5.4 million canal-front, three-story property toward the end of last year with his wife, Melissa, and their 10-month-old son Beau, the Daily Mail reports. They are under 24-hour protection by the Secret Service.

The property is being rented for an estimated $25,000 per month by Biden from Sweetgreen co-founder and CEO Jonathan Neman, according to the Daily Mail.

Before the move, it's believed Biden and his family lived in a $3.8 million three-bed property in Hollywood Hills.

The new Venice home is near the trendy and popular Abbot Kinney Blvd., as well as the beach.

According to the outlet, the 3,700-square foot property has two bedrooms, both master suites.

One bedroom reportedly expands into a lounge and marble bathroom while the second is loft-style and opens to a private balcony that overlooks the Venice Canal.

In addition, the property contains a furnished terrace with outdoor seating and a fireplace. The deck is accessible via a spiral staircase.

The living room boasts 25-foot acoustic ceilings and limestone white floors.

A small, private swimming pool is also included on the property.

Along with the famous new neighbor came his security detail, which has "caused a stir on the canals," as one local told DM.

"They're driving around in these huge blacked-out GMCs, they look like they mean business," the local added.

Some neighbors, however, are happy with the added security.

"[The security team is] there 24/7 which is a plus for us here on the Venice Canals. We need the extra security considering the amount of crime we have," said 15-year Venice resident Ricky Otterstrom. "Interestingly the homeless people who were living up along the street he now lives on are gone."

He added: "It could be a coincidence or the city had them removed because of Hunter. I think his presence will help clean up the area and I hope he gets involved with the community. It's a tight community with great people."

"l welcome him and his family. Having Secret Service in the area will keep us all safer. I appreciate anyone who is open about their story of recovery," said Darin Grant, who lives just a few houses away from the President's son. "... It's such a relief that his father is now running the country. There's finally an adult in the White House."

Yet another neighbor said they felt Biden moving in "can only be a good thing," and expressed hope that he'd get to work fixing the problem of homelessness in the area.