Biden backs son Hunter's book deal

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that President Biden supports his son Hunter's recently announced book, which will be published in April and focus on his history of substance abuse.

"Beautiful Things" was acquired in the fall of 2019, the Associated Press reported and will focus on Hunter Biden's struggles with substance abuse. The younger Biden's finances are currently under investigation by the Department of Justice.

"We admire our son Hunter's strength and courage to talk openly about his addiction so that others may see themselves in his journey and find hope," Psaki said, reading a statement from the president and first lady Jill Biden, written in their personal capacity as his parents. "This is a personal book about his own personal journey."

Psaki did not answer a question about whether the book will be subject to any pre-publication clearance review. Similar processes have raised high-profile questions about the contents of books published by former Trump administration officials, including former Trump national security adviser John Bolton.

Hunter Biden's book will be published by Simon & Schuster, the same publishing house that dropped Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., from a book deal over Hawley's objection to the certification of electoral votes from Pennsylvania. The protest of the votes led to a pro-Trump mob attacking the U.S. Capitol.

"In his harrowing and compulsively readable memoir, Hunter Biden proves again that anybody — even the son of a United States President — can take a ride on the pink horse down nightmare alley," author Stephen King wrote of "Beautiful Things" in a blurb. "Biden remembers it all and tells it all with a bravery that is both heartbreaking and quite gorgeous. He starts with a question: Where's Hunter? The answer is he's in this book, the good, the bad, and the beautiful."

In a snippet released by Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, Hunter Biden writes, "I come from a family forged by tragedies and bound by a remarkable, unbreakable love."