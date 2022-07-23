Expand / Collapse search
Hunter Biden
Published

Hunter Biden makes rare public outing amid investigation

A source familiar with the federal investigation into Hunter Biden told Fox News the case has reached a 'critical stage'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Hunter Biden probe reportedly reaches ‘critical stage' Video

Hunter Biden probe reportedly reaches ‘critical stage'

Fox News correspondent David Spunt reports on the latest in the federal investigation into Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings on 'Special Report.'

Hunter Biden appeared in public in Malibu, California, with wife Melissa Cohen and their son Beau Thursday after news broke that the outcome of an investigation into his finances had reached a "critical stage."

Hunter Biden has made few public appearances since his father Joe Biden won the presidency in 2020 and assumed the Oval Office.

His family outing in Malibu comes on the heels of speculation around the investigation into his finances and foreign business dealings.

Hunter Biden has been under federal investigation since 2018, according to a source familiar with the matter. 

HUNTER BIDEN REQUESTED KEYS FOR NEW 'OFFICE MATES' JOE BIDEN, CHINESE 'EMISSARY' TO CEFC CHAIRMAN, EMAILS SHOW

Hunter Biden, Melissa Cohen and their son Beau were spotted in Malibu, Calif., Thursday, July 21, 2022.

The federal investigation into the first son's tax affairs has reached a "critical stage," a source previously told Fox News. Officials are looking into whether to charge President Biden's son with various tax violations, possible foreign lobbying violations and more.

A separate source told Fox News that the federal grand jury looking into Hunter Biden’s business dealings wrapped up its latest term late last month but said no charges have been filed.

The investigation is being conducted by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a prosecutor appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Hunter Biden, Melissa Cohen and their son Beau were spotted Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Malibu, Calif.

Hunter Biden, wife Melissa Cohen and their son Beau in Malibu, Calif., Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Fox News first reported in December 2020 that Hunter Biden was a subject/target of a grand jury investigation, according to a well-placed government source. According to the source, a "target" means that there is a "high probability that person committed a crime," while a "subject" is "someone you don’t know for sure has committed a crime."

The federal investigation into Hunter Biden was prompted, in part, by Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) regarding suspicious foreign transactions.

Fox News's Brooke Singman, David Spunt and Bill Mears contributed to this article.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com