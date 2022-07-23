Hunter Biden makes rare public outing amid investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hunter Biden appeared in public in Malibu, California, with wife Melissa Cohen and their son Beau Thursday after news broke that the outcome of an investigation into his finances had reached a "critical stage."

Hunter Biden has made few public appearances since his father Joe Biden won the presidency in 2020 and assumed the Oval Office.

His family outing in Malibu comes on the heels of speculation around the investigation into his finances and foreign business dealings.

Hunter Biden has been under federal investigation since 2018, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The federal investigation into the first son's tax affairs has reached a "critical stage," a source previously told Fox News. Officials are looking into whether to charge President Biden's son with various tax violations, possible foreign lobbying violations and more.

A separate source told Fox News that the federal grand jury looking into Hunter Biden’s business dealings wrapped up its latest term late last month but said no charges have been filed.

The investigation is being conducted by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a prosecutor appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Fox News first reported in December 2020 that Hunter Biden was a subject/target of a grand jury investigation, according to a well-placed government source. According to the source, a "target" means that there is a "high probability that person committed a crime," while a "subject" is "someone you don’t know for sure has committed a crime."

The federal investigation into Hunter Biden was prompted, in part, by Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) regarding suspicious foreign transactions.

