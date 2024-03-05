Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina

Hundreds of Venus flytraps poached in NC, arrest warrants out for 2 suspects

Removing Venus flytraps from public land is a felony in North Carolina

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities in North Carolina have obtained arrest warrants for two people in a poaching case involving hundreds of Venus flytraps, which grow naturally in the eastern part of the state.

Officers with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission obtained arrest warrants for two people accused of stealing nearly 600 of the rare plants from conservation land in Boiling Spring Lakes, WECT-TV reported. It is not clear if the people have been arrested and authorities with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission have not returned messages left by The Associated Press.

Venus flytraps are native to southeastern North Carolina.

MAN GETS PRISON FOR POACHING NEARLY 1,000 VENUS FLYTRAPS

"They only grow naturally within a 100-mile radius of Wilmington," Sgt. Matt Criscoe with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission told the news station. "This time of year they start to bud flowers," making it easier to find them and prompting increased patrols for poachers, Criscoe said.

Venus flytrap

Two people are facing arrest warrants in North Carolina in a poaching case involving hundreds of Venus flytraps. (Auscape / Contributor)

He said the plants are sold on the black market or locally.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wildlife officers responded to a complaint last month about two people digging for flytraps in Boiling Spring Lakes. They were stopped at a local gas station and officers searched their backpacks. They're accused of harvesting more than 590 plants, Criscoe said.

The accused have not been publicly identified.

Digging up the plants and removing them from public land or land held privately by another person is a felony in North Carolina.