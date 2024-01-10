'Angry' woman bites and chews through seat of police cruiser after arrest in North Carolina

A woman detained on an assault charge in North Carolina became so enraged that she chewed through the backseat of a police cruiser.

The peculiar incident involving the 32-year-old woman took place on Jan. 2 after she was arrested on an assault charge, according to the Boone Police Department.

A photo of the seat was first shared on Facebook, where the Boone Police Department detailed the incident and wrote, "That moment when you are so angry you were arrested that you decide to chew the seat."

"We may need to invest in Kevlar seat covers...wow," the department added in the Jan. 4 post. "Yes. That happened."

Speaking to the Charlotte Observer about the strange occurrence, Boone Police Sgt. Dennis O’Neal said the woman's decision to bite and chew a "substantial amount of padding" from the seat resulted in roughly $650 worth of damages to the vehicle.

Upon being detained, authorities said the woman started acting out and biting whatever she could reach with her teeth.

"It’s an unfortunate situation, I’m sure she regrets putting herself in that position of eating the back of a police car now that everything is calm," O’Neal said.

The damage to the seat was discovered after the woman was processed into the jail, and the department is still weighing whether to file additional charges against the woman in connection with the damage, according to the Observer.

Several social media users reacted to the department's social media post and made jokes about the matter that took place in Boone, which is located about two hours northwest of Charlotte.

"You are not you when you’re hungry, grab a Snickers," one user wrote in response.

Weighing in on the incident, another user commented, "They wouldn’t put their mouth on anything back there if they knew what other people did back there."

"Did you arrest jaws," another user questioned, making reference to the popular 1975 film about a killer shark.