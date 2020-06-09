Hundreds mourn David Dorn, retired St. Louis police captain killed in looting

Hundreds gathered at a public visitation was held Tuesday for retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn, who was shot and killed by a looter during the George Floyd protests.

Dorn was killed while reportedly trying to protect his friend’s pawn shop, Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry, during the early hours of June 2, after a protest turned violent.

Stephan Cannon, 24, a suspect in the killing of Dorn, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of armed criminal action, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner said in a statement Sunday.

Video surveillance from the building where the shooting occurred, along with neighboring businesses show Dorn’s last moments.

Dorn was killed by looters who broke into the pawn shop and his body was found on the sidewalk around 2:30 a.m., according to investigators.

“Based upon the diligent work of the police department, collaboration with the Circuit Attorney’s Office, and the cooperation from the outraged community, we have issued charges for the tragic murder of former Captain David Dorn,” Gardner said.

St. Louis along with dozens of other cities across the nation experienced violent riots after the protests in remembrance of George Floyd turned violent.

Dorn’s death came the same night that four officers were shot and 55 businesses were burglarized or damaged in St. Louis.

Former St. Louis County police Chief Tim Fitch said he knew Dorn for 30 years and described his personality as "bigger than life.”

Fitch and Dorn met when Dorn and his wife lead the St. Louis police department's Explorers program for youth interested in a career in law enforcement.

Fitch said that Dorn worked with kids in the area, “especially disadvantaged youth.”

He continued, "He wanted to see them succeed. He wanted to be a role model for those young men and women to go into law enforcement."

St. Louis police Chief John Hayden said Dorn was a “fine captain.”

“Many of us, the other officers, looked up to him,” Hayden said. “Was very well-liked, very pleasant. And his wife still works here. So a very sad time for our agency. We will honor him.”

Dorn served 38 years with the St. Louis police.

A private service will be held Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.