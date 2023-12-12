Hundreds of eggs spill onto Washington state highway following head-on semi collision caught on video

Officers scrambled to clean up a highway mess in Washington State after hundreds of eggs spilled onto the road from a head-on semi-truck collision early Tuesday morning.

The entire crash was caught on video as Washington State Patrol posted the harrowing moment a semi truck crashed head-on into another semi along Highway 18 in east King County.

According to a post on X, officers said as a result of hundreds of eggs spilling across the highway from the crash, a portion of the highway was closed in both directions as clean up efforts were underway.

The closure caused traffic to be backed up for two miles as motorists were encouraged to seek alternative routes of travel.

Officers stated there were only minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but officers believe that driver impairment was not a factor in the collision.

