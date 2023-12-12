Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington

Hundreds of eggs spill onto Washington state highway following head-on semi collision caught on video

Dramatic video shows a semi crash head-on into another semi, spilling load of eggs on a Washington's State highway.

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Dramatic video of semi truck collision in Washington State Video

Dramatic video of semi truck collision in Washington State

Hundreds of eggs spilled across a Washington State highway after an accident. Video credit: Trooper Rick Johnson @wspd2pio

Officers scrambled to clean up a highway mess in Washington State after hundreds of eggs spilled onto the road from a head-on semi-truck collision early Tuesday morning. 

The entire crash was caught on video as Washington State Patrol posted the harrowing moment a semi truck crashed head-on into another semi along Highway 18 in east King County. 

According to a post on X, officers said as a result of hundreds of eggs spilling across the highway from the crash, a portion of the highway was closed in both directions as clean up efforts were underway. 

The closure caused traffic to be backed up for two miles as motorists were encouraged to seek alternative routes of travel. 

WASHINGTON COWBOY WANNABE DESTROYS WINERY IN BIZARRE STANDOFF CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Semi truck spills eggs on highway

Hundreds of eggs are spilled along a Washington State Highway after a semi-truck collision Tuesday morning.  (WSDOT Traffic)

Officers stated there were only minor injuries.

PARENTS ARE SMASHING EGGS ON THEIR KIDS' HEADS AS PART OF TIKTOK TREND: HERE'S WHAT PSYCHOLOGISTS HAVE TO SAY

  • Major egg spill on Washington State highway
    Image 1 of 3

    Video shows semi crash head-on into another semi, spilling load of eggs on a Washington State Highway.  (WSDOT Traffic)

  • Major egg spill on Washington State highway
    Image 2 of 3

    Video shows semi crash head-on into another semi, spilling load of eggs on a Washington State highway.  (WSDOT Traffic)

  • Major egg spill on Washington State highway
    Image 3 of 3

    Dramatic video shows semi-truck crash that left hundreds of eggs spilled on a Washington State highway.  (WSDOT Traffic)

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but officers believe that driver impairment was not a factor in the collision. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP