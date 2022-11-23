Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Published

Human remains found in Indiana marsh identified as woman who vanished more than 2 years ago

IN woman who disappeared from a home had an intellectual disability

Associated Press
Human skeletal remains found last month in a northwest Indiana marsh have been identified as those of an Indiana woman who vanished more than two years ago.

Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick said Tuesday that Dushawna Glover's remains were identified last week. The Merrillville woman was 48 when she was reported missing by her family in May 2020 after she walked away from a group home where she lived, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

Glover, who had an intellectual disability, had been staying at that home for only a week when she vanished, Griffith police said.

INDIANA HUNTERS FIND HUMAN REMAINS IN LAKE COUNTY MARSH

Numerous unsuccessful searches were mounted for Glover over the coming following months after video footage from a nearby business showed a woman believed to be Glover walking alone in the area prior to her reported disappearance.

The remains of an Indiana woman who went missing for over two years were found last month at a marsh in Lake County.

IN FIRE CREWS BATTLE 100-ACRE FIRE THAT BEGAN IN SOUTHERN INDIANA'S BROWN COUNTY STATE PARK

A police officer who searched that area on an all-terrain vehicle located a sandal that looked similar to a pair Glover was known to wear, police said.

Her remains were found Oct. 22 by two hunters in a Lake County field when they stumbled onto a bone protruding from a piece of clothing in a marshy area.

An initial investigation by the Lake County Coroner’s Office showed that Glover had been dead for over six months.