Indiana hunters find human remains in Lake County marsh

Human skeletal remains have been found by a waterfowl hunter in a northwest Indiana marsh.

The hunter was searching for a downed duck about 7 a.m. Saturday in Lake County when the hunter saw what appeared to be a bone protruding from clothing, Indiana's Department of Natural Resources said.

The remains later were confirmed to be human and were recovered by Indiana conservation officers and members of the Lake County sheriff’s office dive team.

IN MAN WHO FATALLY SHOT 9-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER WILL SERVE NO PRISON TIME

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Griffith police and state conservation officers are investigating the case.