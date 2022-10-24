Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Published

Indiana hunters find human remains in Lake County marsh

IN remains were recovered by members of the Lake County sheriff’s office dive team

Associated Press
Human skeletal remains have been found by a waterfowl hunter in a northwest Indiana marsh.

The hunter was searching for a downed duck about 7 a.m. Saturday in Lake County when the hunter saw what appeared to be a bone protruding from clothing, Indiana's Department of Natural Resources said.

The remains later were confirmed to be human and were recovered by Indiana conservation officers and members of the Lake County sheriff’s office dive team.

Indiana waterfowl hunters found human remains in a marsh in Lake County.

Griffith police and state conservation officers are investigating the case.