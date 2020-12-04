Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Houston and Galveston
Published

Houston woman Alexis Sharkey hated the term 'influencer,' sister says

Sharkey was a self-described mentor who boasted 21,000 followers on Instagram

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
close
Why Nancy Grace rules out suicide in death of Instagram influencerVideo

Why Nancy Grace rules out suicide in death of Instagram influencer

Fox Nation host looks at the evidence in the death of 26-year-old Alexis Sharkey on 'The Daily Briefing'

A woman who was found dead on the side of a road in Houston should be remembered as a savvy businesswoman, not an Instagram influencer, her sister said Thursday.

“She actually hated that word. She wasn’t an ‘influencer,’” Alexis Sharkey’s sibling, Tobi Robinault, told ABC13 in a Thursday interview.

“She wasn’t trying to influence anything. She was a smart, savvy, successful businesswoman. That’s how I want everyone to remember her,” Robinault said.

ALEXIS SHARKEY: EXPERTS WEIGH IN ON CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING HOUSTON SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER'S DEATH

Investigation into death of Houston social media influencer pushes onVideo

The naked corpse of Sharkey, 26, was discovered Saturday morning, less than 24 hours after she went missing.

HOUSTON INFLUENCER ALEXIS SHARKEY WAS ‘SCARED FOR HER LIFE’ WEEKS BEFORE DEATH, FRIENDS CLAIM

Sharkey was a self-described mentor who boasted 21,000 followers on Instagram. There have been no arrests in connection to her death and autopsy results are still pending, the report said.

Robinault told the news outlet that she believes her sister was murdered.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I have this terrible feeling that it was foul play,” Robinault said. “It hurts me so much. She was such a fun, happy person. Who had so much anger in them that they could do this to her?