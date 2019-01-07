Expand / Collapse search
Houston wins praise for handling of girl's drive-by shooting

By JUAN A. LOZANO | Associated Press
This undated image provided the Harris County Sheriff's Office shows Eric Black Jr. Prosecutors said Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, that the shooting death of a 7-year-old black girl as she rode in her family's vehicle stemmed from a case of mistaken identity. Prosecutors charged Black in the Dec. 30 death of Jazmine Barnes. (Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP)

HOUSTON – Activists are praising Houston area law enforcement for pursuing a tip that led to the arrest of an African-American man in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 7-year-old black girl.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced Sunday that prosecutors had charged 20-year-old Eric Black Jr. with capital murder in the death of Jazmine Barnes on Dec. 30.

Gonzalez says the killing was not a hate crime, as asserted by some in the community, but a case of mistaken identity.

He says a second suspect has been identified, also black, but declined to say if the person is in custody.

The tip came from a New York-based social activist and writer who had helped raise money for a reward leading to information in the case.