©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Houston transgender suspect runs over, fatally stabs man: police

Karon Fisher accused of running over, stabbing Steven Anderson in Houston

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
A suspect allegedly seen on video running over a man twice with a car before straddling, kissing and fatally stabbing him multiple times in broad daylight has been charged with murder. 

Karon Fisher, 20, is described in court documents obtained by KTRK-TV as a man, but is referred to as a "she" by the Houston Police Department. The homicide took place around 7:50 p.m. May 3, police said in a press release.

Neighbor video obtained by KTRK appears to show an intentional attack on the man who was said to be on his way to pick up his mail. 

It shows the victim, identified in reports as 64-year-old Steven Anderson, turning around to look at the screeching white car barreling towards him, before it struck him and reversed to hit him a second time. The suspect, seen in all-black, then appears with a knife in hand before flipping Anderson over, straddling him, kissing him and then stabbing him nine times.  

Karon Fisher HPD Booking Photo

Karon Fisher, a 20-year-old transgender woman, has been charged with murder, Houston police said in a press release.  (Houston Police Department)

The suspect then tries getting into another car unsuccessfully before jumping over the victim's body and taking off. 

Officers were called to the scene regarding someone who failed to stop and help another person. Anderson was found by officers with multiple stab wounds already dead. 

Karon Fisher 2022 booking photo

A 2022 booking photo of Karon Fisher, who was arrested by Harris County Constables for an open warrant for prostitution and theft of service.  (Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 via Facebook)

Witnesses led officers to the suspect at a nearby location. She was detained and questioned by detectives prior to being charged and taken to the Harris County Jail. 

Local TV station KPRC said police do not know of a relationship between the suspect and the victim. 

Subdivision where transgender allegedly ran over, stabbed man

The neighborhood in the 7000 block of Woodridge Square Drive in Houston, Texas, where the murder of 64-year-old Steven Anderson took place. (Google Maps)

Fisher was reportedly on community supervision for evading arrest in 2023, according to KTRK. She was also charged with prostitution in 2021, but that case was dismissed. 

Online jail records say Fisher's next court appearance is May 24. Her bond amount has been set at $2.125 million. 